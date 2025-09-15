Virginia Tech Men's Soccer Suffers First Loss of the Year to Boston College
No. 14 Virginia Tech was defeated by Boston College by a score of 1-0 Sunday evening at Thompson Field. The loss marked the Hokies' first of the year.
The first 10 minutes of the game were controlled by the Eagles (4-3-0, 1-1-0). In the fourth minute, Boston College's Dylan Mafong made a great cross to his right for Russell Brown, but was stopped by Virginia Tech (2-1-3, 0-1-1 ACC) goalkeeper Sam Joseph.
Just four minutes later, Boston College possessed another great opportunity to score with Marci Killeen passing it to Mafong, but Virginia Tech defender Noe Uwimana defended it strong and deflects it away.
The pace of play of the remainder of the first half shifted towards the Hokies. They were playing much more on Boston College's side of the field and creating opportunities to score.
In the 24th minute, the best look at this point in the game came for Virginia Tech. After a Boston College foul, Alex Perez played a service ball into the box that was headed towards his teammate Evan Schroeder, but was unable to put a clean touch on the ball and skied it over the net.
Six minutes later, Ian Marcano got in on the action as his strike to the left of the penalty-taking spot went just left of the goal.
The tides were turning towards the side of the Hokies, but all of a sudden, in the 39th minute, Boston College's Johannes Hanken Tjostheim had a breakaway opportunity with Tito Peralta chasing him from behind. Tjostheim was then shoulder-checked by Peralta inside the box.
Referees then went to replay to assist in determining if a penalty was warranted. After a few minutes, a penalty was granted.
Jack Burkhardt took the penalty and buried it in the back of the net past a diving Joseph, who dove the wrong way to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Virginia Tech had 5 shots on goal in the first half, but Boston College's true freshman goalkeeper Andrej Borak was brilliant, surrendering no goals in what was the second straight match where the Hokies were shutout.
The second half was very similar to most of the first half. Virginia Tech was controlling pace of play and generating chances to even the scoring, but Borak came up big for his team time after time.
Just three minutes into the second half, Virginia Tech was awarded a corner kick, and the service ball came right to Beltran Alvarez, but he was unable to get a clean touch on the ball, and it hit off his thigh and out over the top of the net.
In the 56th minute, the Hokies were given three consecutive corner kicks. Each time they played it short, and were not able to create a great scoring opportunity.
Virginia Tech was finally given a break in the 85th minute. Colin Beutel dribbled the ball inside the box and was fouled by Sander Marinsen-Wold. The referee awarded a penalty kick, which was taken by Perez.
Perez takes a deep breath, and puts a strike on the ball, but misses wide right. The goalkeeper Borak dove the other way, but it did not matter since the shot was well off target.
Virginia Tech tried to bounce back following the missed penalty, but time expired, and the Eagles came out victorious with a 1-0 win.
Virginia Tech outshot Boston College 16-6. The Hokies' next game will be on Sunday, September 21st at 10 p.m. ET, as they travel to Stanford.