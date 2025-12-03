Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two straight games and all of a sudden are in danger of losing their lead on the NFC East if things continue to go south for them in the final stretch of the season. They have another tough matchup ahead of them in Week 14 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers are also clinging to a playoff berth, and with several teams right on their heels, every game from here on out is going to be pivotal for their postseason hopes.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference prime-time showdown.
Eagles vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -3 (-104)
- Chargers +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Eagles -154
- Chargers +130
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Eagles vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Eagles Record: 8-4
- Chargers Record: 8-4
Eagles vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Eagles are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five games
- Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Eagles
- Eagles are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games
- Chargers are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- Chargers are 14-6 straight up in their last 20 games against NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Eagles vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable
- Willie Lampkin, C - IR
- Myles Hinton, OT - IR-R
- Andrew Mukuba, S - IR
Chargers Injury Report
- Justin Herbert, QB - Questionable
- Otito Ogbonnia, DT - IR-R
- Omarion Hampton, RB - IR-R
- Joe Alt, OT - IR
- Rick Lovato, LS - Reserve-Ret
Eagles vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' offense needs to find a way to get the ball moving, and at the end of the day, it all comes back to Jalen Hurts, who is averaging just 209.5 passing yards per game this season. He has thrown two interceptions, but not turning the ball over isn't good enough to lead the Eagles back to the Super Bowl. He needs to start playing better in a hurry.
Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Chargers at home:
It's time to jump off the sinking ship that is the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense is broken, and their defense isn't able to continually carry them through games. The Bears may have found the key to beating the Eagles last week, which is simply running the ball straight at them. That's something the Chargers should be able to do with success. Justin Herbert is expected to play on Monday night despite injuring his non-throwing hand in Week 13.
Until the Eagles can prove that they can turn things around, I'm going to bet against them.
Pick: Chargers +3 (-118) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!