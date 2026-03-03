Virginia Tech vs Marshall Live Score Updates
Virginia Tech faces off against Marshall at 4:00 on the ACCNX. Here are live scoring updates in reverse chronological order:
How the Hokies will lineup:
SP - Ben Weber
1. Sam Grube - 1B
2. Pete Daniel - SS
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Nick Locurto - LF
5. Treyson Hughes - RF
6. Henry Cooke - C
7. Sam Gates - RF
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Hudson Lutterman - DH
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.