Duke vs. NC State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, March 2

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a massive win against Virginia on the weekend, but they still need one more win to fully lock up sole possession of the ACC regular season title.

They can do that tonight when they take on the NC State Wolfpack. The Wolfpack are 10-6 in ACC play, but have lost four of their last five games, including losses to the likes of Notre Dame and Louisville.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

Duke vs. NC State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke -9.5 (-110)

NC State +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke -530

NC State +390

Total

OVER 147.5 (-115)

UNDER 147.5 (-105)

Duke vs. NC State How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Lenovo Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke Record: 27-2 (15-1 in ACC)

NC State Record: 19-10 (10-6 in ACC)

Duke vs. NC State Betting Trends

Duke is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Duke's last 10 games

Duke is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. NC State

NC State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 8-3 in NC State's last 11 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six games between these two teams

Duke vs. NC State Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is running away with the Wooden Award as the nation's best player, and for good reason. He's the best player on the best team, leading Duke in points per game (22.5), rebounds per game (10.0), and assists per game (4.0). No player in college basketball is more fun to watch than Boozer, who has a very real shot of leading Duke all the way to a National Championship.

Duke vs. NC State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Blue Devils:

Duke needs to win one of its final two games to completely lock up sole possession of the ACC regular season title, and the Blue Devils can do that tonight against NC State.

NC State has the shooting to keep up with Duke, ranking 34th in effective field goal percentage, but the Wolkpack's defense gives me some concern for tonight's game. They rank just 139th in defensive efficiency and 222nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.7% from beyond the arc. That could lead to a nightmarish matchup for them tonight against a Duke team that can get hot from three-point range.

I don't think any team in the ACC can hang with Duke when the Blue Devils bring their best stuff. I'll lay the points with Duke.

Pick: Duke -9.5 (-110)

