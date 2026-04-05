Virginia Tech vs Miami Live Scoring Updates: Game 3

After dropping the first two games of the series against Miami, Virginia Tech salvaged a 6-3 game three win in Coral Gables in game three.

Below are your inning-by-inning live score updates.

FINAL: VT wins 6-3:

Preston Crowl surrenders a run on a sacrifice fly with runners on second and third. He was able to get out of the early jam to secure the save for the Hokies.

M9, VT leads 6-2:

Sam Grube and Henry Cooke both worked full-count walks to lead off the inning. With runners on second and third, Hudson Lutterman executed a squeeze-play bunt to score Grube from third. Ethan Gibson then ropes a two-out single to left field to score Treyson Hughes — who was pinch-running for Cooke.

E8, VT leads 4-2:

Preston Crowl enters the game on the mound and allows runners to get to second and third with just one out. A line drive to right field turned into an inning-ending double play; Derek Williams was unable to get back to second base before Sam Grube caught him.

M8, VT leads 4-2:

Once again, the Hokies go down in order. Anderson French was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, but Nick Locurto lined out and Ethan Ball grounded into an inning-ending double play — his second GIDP of the game.

E7, VT leads 4-2:

Luke Craytor enters the game in relief for Griffin Stieg and pitches a scoreless frame while working around a two-out single from Jake Ogden.

M7, VT leads 4-2:

Miami goes to Jake Dorn out of the bullpen to relieve AJ Ciscar. He sets the Virginia Tech side down in order. Virginia Tech has not had a baserunner since the third-inning home run from Sam Grube.

E6, VT leads 4-2:

Miami managed to pull together another two-out rally, scoring a run on a two-out double that was followed by a Max Galvin RBI single, cutting the Virginia Tech lead to two.

M6, VT leads 4-1:

For the third consecutive frame, Virginia Tech goes down in order with a pair of strikeouts during their half of the inning. Miami starter AJ Ciscar is at eight strikeouts.

E5, VT leads 4-1:

Griffin Stieg worked through yet another lead-off base knock to toss a scoreless frame. He struck out two of the next three batters he faced — including Daniel Cuvet — to end the frame.

M5, VT leads 4-1:

Virginia Tech goes down in order for the second consecutive inning, with strikeouts from Anderson French and Ethan Ball along with a Nick Locurto groundout. Miami starter AJ Cisar is at 80 pitches through five innings of work.

E4, VT leads 4-1:

Griffin Stieg works around a lead-off single from Brylan West to pitch a scoreless frame. He followed the lead-off single with his first strikeout of the afternoon and then he grounded Vance Sheahan into a 6-4-3 double play.

M4, VT leads 4-1:

Virginia Tech goes down in order in the fourth inning, finishing with a pair of strikeouts from Sam Gates and Ethan Gibson.

E3, VT leads 4-1:

A two-out rally started by a Jake Ogden single allowed Miami to score a run after Daniel Cuvet doubled to left field, scoring Ogden. Alex Sosa then singled to right, but it wasn't deep enough for Cuvet to score from second. Stieg got out of the jam by grounding out Derek Williams.

M3, VT leads 4-0:

With the lineup flipped over to the top, to back-to-back one-out, solo home runs from Ethan Ball and Sam Grube doubled the Virginia Tech lead after the third inning. Miami starter AJ Cisar is at 53 pitches through three innings.

E2, VT leads 2-0:

Virginia Tech starting arm Griffin Stieg worked around a full-count, lead-off walk in the second to Derek Williams. He grounded out the next three batters and keep the Hurricanes scoreless through his first two innings of work.

M2, VT leads 2-0:

A pair of two-out singles from Willie Hurt and Sam Gates paved the way for a two-RBI single from Ethan Ball. A fielding error in left field allowed the single to clear the bases and allow for Ethan Gibson to reach third base on the play. Anderson French grounded out to end the frame.

E1, Tied 0-0:

Taking the bump for the Hokies, Griffin Stieg sets the side down in order on 11 pitches.

M1, Tied 0-0:

The top of the Virginia Tech order goes down 1-2-3 with the help of a double play after Nick Locurto's lead-off infield single.

How the Hokies will lineup:

SP — Griffin Stieg

1. Nick Locurto - LF

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Sam Grube - RF

4. Henry Cooke - DH

5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

6. Willie Hurt - 3B

7. Sam Gates - CF

8. Ethan Gibson - SS

9. Anderson French - C