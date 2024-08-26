Virginia Tech women's soccer faces first hiccup against Monmouth in a 1-1 draw
Just eight minutes into the sunny Sunday fixture, Hokie goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove faced something she has yet to see this season: a ball ripple into her net. While this was bound to happen at some point soon for Hargrove and the Maroon and Orange, for it to occur against what should be a routine win against a side in the Coastal Athletic Association was a bit of a shock. A shot by Monmouth forward Ashley Lavrich, which veered into the left corner, provided this unforeseen setback for Tech.
The Hokies were once again able to dominate play across the 90 minutes, doubling Monmouth's shot tally (16) and adding six of those efforts to the Monmouth goal. Yet the sole problem that has loomed over the Hokies’ heads this season struck again: despite the high number of chances created, very few have been pushed into the goal.
It is not all doom and gloom; eight Tech players have scored this year, including a memorable first for Kendall Dimillio. Her 46th-minute equalizer was created after a well-worked right-to-left play, which shredded the Monmouth defense before rocketing her sole effort of the night into the top of the net. Dimillio is the fourth Hokie to etch the first goal of their career this season.
Overall, coach Adair’s side did a very nice job linking up play and forcing well-scripted chances, including a 15th-minute sequence that saw the Hokies dragging defenders onto the ball before a quick pass and a layoff from Natalie Mitchell onto defender Aino Vourinen, who sent her effort against the crossbar, leaving Monmouth tender Cassandra Coster scrambling to make a save. However, it is a story of rust in front of goal that prevents a fifth consecutive victory.
Up next for the Hokies is a return to Thompson Field against Loyola Maryland this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.