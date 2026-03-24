LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech vs ETSU Baseball Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Lazaro got the start for Virginia Tech and allowed ETSU's first two batters to reach base. He then induced a pop up and then a line-drive double play to get out of the two-on, no-out jam.

Top of the 1st

Virginia Tech goes down in order to start the game. ETSU starter Derek McCarly struck out two of Virginia Tech's batters and got through the inning in 10 pitches

Pregame

Virginia Tech takes on ETSU for the second time this season, this time travelling down to Johnson City. Here are the inning-by-inning live scoring updates.

Starting for Virginia Tech:

1. Sam Grube - 1B

2. Pete Daniel - SS

3. Nick Locurto - LF

4. Sam Gates - CF

5. Hudson Lutterman - RF

6. Ethan Gibson - 2B

7. Willie Hurt - DH

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Anderson French - C