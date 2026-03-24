LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech vs ETSU Baseball Score
Top of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Lazaro got the start for Virginia Tech and allowed ETSU's first two batters to reach base. He then induced a pop up and then a line-drive double play to get out of the two-on, no-out jam.
Top of the 1st
Virginia Tech goes down in order to start the game. ETSU starter Derek McCarly struck out two of Virginia Tech's batters and got through the inning in 10 pitches
Pregame
Virginia Tech takes on ETSU for the second time this season, this time travelling down to Johnson City. Here are the inning-by-inning live scoring updates.
Starting for Virginia Tech:
1. Sam Grube - 1B
2. Pete Daniel - SS
3. Nick Locurto - LF
4. Sam Gates - CF
5. Hudson Lutterman - RF
6. Ethan Gibson - 2B
7. Willie Hurt - DH
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Anderson French - C
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.