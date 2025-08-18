Virginia Tech Women's Soccer: Hokies Smash Past VCU in Home Opener
Head coach Charles "Chugger" Adair improves to a 3-0 record over VCU in the Commonwealth foes' first meeting since 2015.
Virginia Tech was riding high after opening the new season with a road victory over the HPU Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 14. They brought that same dominant energy to JT Thompson Field as senior Natalie Mitchell got the Hokies off to a quick start, delivering the first goal in the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Mitchell had many family and friends in the stands to cheer her on for her senior night game. Mitchell is one of six seniors who were honored during the Hokies' pregame senior night festivities. During the 2024 season, Mitchell was a consistent presence, starting in all 23 games. Mitchell also led the Hokies in points with 16 total off five goals and six assists. The Temecula, CA native was also responsible for three game-winning goals during the Hokies' 2024 campaign.
The Maroon and Orange remained in the driver's seat through the first 30 minutes as Hannah Pachan scored two more for Tech to give them a three goal led over the Rams.
Pachan is a freshman at Virginia Tech hailing from Uniontown, OH. With the Hokies' best returning goal scorer in Taylor Price being injured, they have had to rely on the strength of their depth chart. Price had an electric 2024 season, leading the Hokies with six goals and recording only the 12th hat-trick in program history with three goals in a 5-1 victory over Louisville. The Maroon and Orange are hoping Price will make a speedy recovery and return to the field later this season, but in the mean-time, they have a lot of new talent stepping up to the plate.
Pachan is one of 11 freshman on the Hokie squad and made a lot of noise at JT Thompson field alongside fellow freshman Ellie Robertson, who assisted Pachan's second goal of the evening.
Lauren Hargrove, who elected to return to the Hokies for her final year of eligibility after finishing the 2024 season with the fourth-best single-season GAA (0.78), was a master in goal. Hargrove allowed only one goal from the Rams and recorded five saves throughout 82:32 minutes of play. The defensive, led by Hargrove, shined as the Hokies continuously robbed VCU of scoring opportunities.
Heading into the second half, Tech was looking to maintain the high intensity they had led the game with. However, an extended half-time due to rainy conditions in Blacksburg made it difficult to hit the pitch running. The Rams, however, seemed to be revitalized by the extended halftime break. VCU continued to apply pressure on the Hokies' defense with seven shots on goal in the second half.
However, once Eliana Salama knocked in the fourth goal for Tech at 66:35, it was clear the contest was going to be the Hokies' rest of the way.
Salama joins the Hokies after an impressive career at SMU. The Pembroke Pines, FL native was a consistent starter for the Mustangs since her freshman season in 2022. Last season, Salama led the Mustangs with 10 goals and was second on the team in assists with a career-high of four. Salama also helped lead SMU to their first win over an ACC competitor with two assists, as SMU tackled Syracuse on Sept. 12, 2024. With her first goal as a Hokie now under her belt, the Virginia Tech faithful are excited to see how Salama slots into this dominate Hokie squad in her senior season.
Samantha DeGuzman helped seal the deal for Virginia Tech with a touch off Pachan's corner-kick. The 6-1 freshman Peyton May acted as a diversion during the set, which teed DeGuzman up perfectly to knock in the Hokies' fifth goal against a distracted Rams' defense.
The junior DeGuzman finished her sophomore season with one goal and two assists. The Manassas, VA native has now matched her goal count from last season and is looking to make a stronger impact between the goal posts as an upperclassman returning to the pitch.
With Price out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, the Maroon and Orange will look to their impressive depth chart to bring the intensity on the attack.
Virginia Tech is 2-0-0 to start their 2025 campaign and will look to remain in the win column as they return to JT Thompson Field on Thursday Aug. 21, to take on the Clemson Tigers.