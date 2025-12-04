Five 2026 Virginia Tech Commits Who Could Play as Freshmen

With National Signing Day now in the rear-view mirror, Virginia Tech walked out of it with one of the best recruiting classes in school history. The Hokies were able to land high-upside high schoolers on both sides of the ball who could be starters from day one. Here are five commits whose contributions might come sooner than many expect.

No. 1. Terry Wiggins - Linebacker

Terry Wiggins was the highest-rated prospect James Franklin was able to flip from Penn State to Virginia Tech. Wiggins is a four-star linebacker and is ranked as the No. 9 at the position, according to On3.

Wiggins brings a rare versatility that most freshmen do not. He has great size, standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. His ability to play off-the-ball and his capabilities as a pass rusher is also impressive. Given his rare skillset, he is an early contender to get playing time in Year 1 if he can quickly acclimate to the college landscape.

No. 2. Messiah Mickens - Running Back

Messiah Mickens is one of the most exciting additions to the offense in this class. The Harrisburg, PA native stands at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, gives him a build that is ready to handle collegiate levels of contact. He originally committed to Penn State, but followed Franklin to Blacksburg. Mickens also had offers from schools like Oklahoma, Alabama and Baylor.

Mickens was a consensus four-star recruit and ranks towards the top of all running backs in the class of 2026. He rushed for over eight yards a carry in high school and averaged 1.5 touchdowns a game.

If Virginia Tech can keep Jeffrey Overton Jr., it will have two young, dangerous players in the backfield.

Central York's Josh Bahr (0) brings down Harrisburg running back Messiah Mickens (2) during the PIAA District 3 Class 6A Championship at Cedar Cliff High School on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in New Cumberland. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3. Davion Brown - Wide Receiver

Davion Brown, better known by his nickname. "Fatrat" arrives in Blacksburg as one of the best players in all of Virginia. Franklin emphasized the importance of recruiting in-state and may have found an immediate playmaker in Brown.

During his high school career at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, VA, Brown emerged as one of the best receiving threats in the entire state. In his final season, he caught 26 passes for 638 yards and nine touchdowns. On top of that, he also had 284 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

What makes him such a strong candidate to play immediately is his versatility. He can beat defenses over the top, he can be put in motion for rushing plays and can even be used as a returner, which he did in high school.

Virginia Tech Athletics

No. 4. Pierce Petersohn - Tight End

Pierce Petersohn brings a mix of athleticism and versatility to the 2026 class for Virginia Tech. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he is listed as a tight end, but also comes from a high school background that featured him as a quarterback, basketball player and track athlete at Itriton High School in Dodge Center, Mn.

Given his athletic background, Petersohn offers flexibility at his position that most can't.

With the current tight end depth at Virginia Tech, as well as the reshuffling under the new coaching staff, Petersohn could carve out a role early.

Virginia Tech Athletic

No. 5. Thomas Wilder - Offensive Tackle

Like many of the offensive linemen Franklin brought into this class, Wilder offers much-needed size that is needed in the trenches. The 6-foot-7 295 pound tackle out of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va, is a four-star recruit and is the tenth ranked player in Virginia.

Wilder originally committed to Virginia Tech back in July, but elected to decommit following Brent Pry's firing early on in the season. He then returned to Virginia Tech on an official visit once Franklin was hired and re-committed back to the Hokies.

He had an impressive offer list, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, among others.

He will face heavy competition for a starting tackle spot. With Franklin making it a priority to recruit the offensive line with big, athletic players, he will have to beat out a lot of players. The coaching staff has not even begun its process to recruit tackles through the transfer portal, which will make getting that starting role even more difficult. However, Wilder brings the physical tools that could give him a real shot to be a day one starter.

Virginia Tech Athletics

More Virginia Tech Football News: