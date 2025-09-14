Virginia Tech Women's Soccer Loses to Louisville on Late Game-Winning Goal
Virginia Tech women's soccer fell to Louisville Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a late goal by Cardinals forward Emersen Jennings that lifted Louisville to a 1-0 victory.
Jennings slipped past the Hokies’ (4-4-2, 0-2-0 ACC) back line to receive a great through ball by Liza Suydam to chip the ball over Lauren Hargrove to break the scoreless tie. That late strike marked the fourth time Tech conceded a goal in the final 10 minutes this season.
The match started with Louisville (8-2-0. 1-1-0) controlling possession and pace of play early, as ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Amelia Swinarski nearly put the Cardinals on top with a fifth-minute strike from just outside the box that just missed high.
The Hokies gained their composure following the slow start and started to build some momentum in the first half. Anna Weir almost had a career highlight as she made a great run in the 13th minute, breaking the ankles of the Louisville defender and puts a good strike on the ball that missed just wide.
Virginia Tech had some more chances in the first half, but nothing that really tested Louisville’s goalie Erynn Floyd. The Hokies led the Cardinals 4-1 in shots during the first half.
Louisville’s attack came alive as they came out of the half. The best opportunity at this point in the game for either team came in the 49th minute for Louisville’s Suydam. Forward Nicole Jodoin received the ball deep inside of Tech’s box and crosses it to the middle for Suydam who hit it right off the crossbar and out of play.
Another great opportunity for Louisville came shortly after for Fina Davy. She received a pass in the middle of the box and kicked it towards the bottom corner of the goal and Hargrove made a great diving save. Hargrove was Tech’s best player in the second half; Louisville simply received opportunity after opportunity to score.
The Hokies finally were able to get the ball on Louisville’s side of the field in the 75th minute. Lily Pantaelo made a run with Natalie Mitchell to her right. Mitchell then passed the ball to Pantaelo, who gave it right back to Mitchell. Mitchell then buried it in the back of the net. The line judge called the play offside, and replay assist confirmed the call.
Seven minutes later, Jennings delivered the game-winner.
Louisville managed only one shot in the first half but fired off 10 following halftime. The Hokies’ defense could not get the ball outside of their own half in the final 45 minutes.
The Hokies will look to earn their first ACC win on Thursday as they travel to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. The game starts at 7 p.m. EST, and coverage will be on the ACC Network.