Power Ranking Every ACC School's 2025 Transfer Classes
College football is on the precipice of returning, within a matter of a few weeks the talk of the town will be the anticipated comeback of collegiate football which once again will promise to have its fair share of tosses and turns through the long season ahead.
Today's task? To analyze every ACC school's transfer class and rank each university's transfer window
Every Ranking/Rating is from 247Sports
1. Florida State
Mike Norvell has added eight four-star transfers as part of an elite class. Topping that class is USC transfer wideout Duce Robinson. Robinson comes in at a stellar .9500 rating. Another noteworthy transfer to the Seminoles is former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
2. Miami
Obviously, highlighting this Hurricane class is quarterback Carson Beck. Beck comes from the University of Georgia, where in his last two years, he has compiled 52 touchdowns in the air to 18 interceptions.
Beck is one of 19 transfers and eight four-stars headed to Coral Gables, FL.
3. University of Virginia
Despite the Cavs not being able to find consistent success under head coach Tony Elliot, UVa has brought in three four-star transfers, the highest being former Purdue wideout Jahmal Edrine and former Hurricane cornerback Emmanuel Karnley, who both tally a .9100 rating.
4. Louisville
Jeff Brohm has enlisted the help of 30 transfers, including 28 three-stars. The three highest however, are four-stars Demon Clowney, Mahamane Moussa, and former USC quarterback Miller Moss.
5. University of North Carolina
New UNC coach Bill Belichick has reeled in a whopping 40 transfers. Belichick has brought in talents from schools the likes of Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Penn State, and many more schools across the nation.
The best of that list includes four Tar Heels ranking in at. .9200 rating, three of those are found on the defense with one on the line, one in the linebacker corps, and one in the secondary, the last on the offensive line.
6. California
The Golden Bears have tallied 38 transfers the most-talked is former Oregon quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Below is an analyst from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins.
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."
7. Southern Methodist University
The Mustangs are in the midst of life after a College Football Playoff appearance. SMU has added 20 players to the ranks. While quarterbackTyler Van Dyke is not the highest rated transfer in the Mustang's class, his polarizing career draws attention.
Van Dyke, has sustained a solid 55 touchdown to 23 interception ratio, yet his season-ending injury at the hands of the Crimson Tide ended his one-year stint at Wisconsin.
8. Georgia Tech
Toppling the list of a 23-man transfer squad is Florida International University wideout Eric Rivers. Rivers tallied touchdowns in each of the last six games of his last season at FIU. Rivers also reeled in an impressive 1,172 yards through the air.
9. Syracuse
Fran Brown has continued the momentum he built in his first year at Syracuse. The Orange tacked on a healthy 16-man class, which includes big names the likes of Zach Rice, former LSU quarterback Rickie Collins.
10. Wake Forest
Versatile offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe. Fa'amoe was the far and away best signing new head coach Jake Dickert has made in his first offseason, as Fa'amoe brings in a .92000 ranking.
The Demon Deacons fill 35 roster spots with a large class that sees every position be filled with viable competition since the departure of Dave Clawson.
11. Virginia Tech
Former Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon tops the list of the Hokies. The former Volunteer has been converted into a wideout since his arrival at Southwest Blacksburg. The Hokies form a class made of 30 commits, all vying for a spot as a starter.
12. Pittsburgh
Pitt is looking to reel in a stubborn 15-man class all compiled of three stars. The highest-rated transfer being wideout Andy Jean from Florida, who rakes in a .8900 rating
13. Clemson
Despite the trimmed class the Tigers have experienced, Dabo Swinney has enlisted three transfers. With a .9300 rating as an edge rusher, Will Heldt, a transfer from the Big 10 side, Purdue.
14. Duke
The highest-rated player coming to Durham, N.C., is quarterback Darian Mensah. Mensah hails from Tulane. As a member of the Green Wave. Mensah adds 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with 2,700 yards last season alone.
Mensah is one of nine transfers for the Blue Devils.
15. Boston College
The Eagles have added a tame 17 transfers, one of the highly-touted transfers is former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Lonergan will be in contention early for the starting sport at the helm.
16. NC State
Dave Doeren is one of the most consistent coaches the ACC has to offer. After nine bowl seasons clinched by the Wolfpack coach.
The Wolfpack have tallied 17 three-star transfers with the highest being North Texas cornerback Brian Nelson II. Nelson comes in at a .8800 rating.
17. Stanford
Rebuilding under a former head coach, like the Cardinal are doing with current coach Frank Reich. The Cardinal have snagged 18 players to replace a hefty amount of talent that left the squad. Over the last two windows.
