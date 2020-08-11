2021 3-Star Alabama Running Back Kenji Christian to Announce College Decision on August 24th

2021 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian is nearing his college decision, and will announce his commitment on Monday, August 24th.

Christian, a 6'2" 200 lbs. bruising running back prospect, has been in frequent communication with the Virginia Tech coaching staff over the last few weeks.

While the Hokies have already landed South Carolina 3-star running back Chance Black and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas, it has not discouraged the coaching staff from pushing for one more ball-carrier in this recruiting class.

Although the Hokies have been engaged with both Christian and New Jersey 4-star running back Audric Estime, Christian seems more primed to land in Blacksburg at this point in time.

Given the depth of Virginia Tech's running back room to begin with, I don't see the Hokies taking on more than three ball-carriers in this recruiting class. If Christian commits to Virginia Tech, expect the Hokies to cool on Estime as he comes down the homestretch of his recruitment.

As Christian nears his commitment, Tech is locked in as a finalist along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and West Virginia. It's decent company for the Hokies to be in, as all three schools have a track record of recruiting well and producing on the field.

Christian would provide another athletic, big-bodied back in the backfield for offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. His combination of size and speed would add a different flavor to the Hokies offense, which has used smaller, shiftier backs over the course of Cornelsen's tenure as the offensive coordinator.

Christian's fit will be interesting to evaluate moving forward, but as he nears his college decision, the Hokies appear to be in good position to land him.