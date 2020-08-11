AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

2021 3-Star Alabama Running Back Kenji Christian to Announce College Decision on August 24th

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian is nearing his college decision, and will announce his commitment on Monday, August 24th.

Christian, a 6'2" 200 lbs. bruising running back prospect, has been in frequent communication with the Virginia Tech coaching staff over the last few weeks. 

While the Hokies have already landed South Carolina 3-star running back Chance Black and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas, it has not discouraged the coaching staff from pushing for one more ball-carrier in this recruiting class.

Although the Hokies have been engaged with both Christian and New Jersey 4-star running back Audric Estime, Christian seems more primed to land in Blacksburg at this point in time. 

Given the depth of Virginia Tech's running back room to begin with, I don't see the Hokies taking on more than three ball-carriers in this recruiting class. If Christian commits to Virginia Tech, expect the Hokies to cool on Estime as he comes down the homestretch of his recruitment.

As Christian nears his commitment, Tech is locked in as a finalist along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and West Virginia. It's decent company for the Hokies to be in, as all three schools have a track record of recruiting well and producing on the field. 

Christian would provide another athletic, big-bodied back in the backfield for offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. His combination of size and speed would add a different flavor to the Hokies offense, which has used smaller, shiftier backs over the course of Cornelsen's tenure as the offensive coordinator.

Christian's fit will be interesting to evaluate moving forward, but as he nears his college decision, the Hokies appear to be in good position to land him.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power Five conference leaders answering to players proving to be a bridge too far for a successful fall season

After rumors swirled regarding Power Five leaders moving to cancel the college football season, the players united to try to save it. What's next?

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Report: ACC intends to play football this fall

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the ACC plans on playing football this fall

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech players voice support of #WeWantToPlay movement

Virginia Tech players have taken to Twitter to voice support of a college football season

Mike McDaniel

Report: Fall college football season could be canceled this week

As COVID-19 continues to backdrop the 2020 college football season, many are wondering whether it's worth it to have a season at all

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech makes top 6 for 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime

The Hokies are high on 4-star running back Audric Estime's list as he announces his Top 6 schools

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech remains engaged with 3-star Alabama RB Kenji Christian

Christian named the Hokies to his Top 7 last month, and Tech remains actively engaged in his recruitment

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech transfer running back Raheem Blackshear still awaiting word on waiver from NCAA

For the second fall camp in a row, the Hokies await word from the NCAA about a transfer addition to the roster

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge

The Hokies tabbed a late addition to its 2020 football roster with the addition of Villanova wide receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel