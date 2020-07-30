AllHokies
2021 3-Star Georgia Defensive End Cole Nelson to Announce Commitment Decision on Friday

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech is looking to close out a strong month of July on the recruiting trail with another commitment, as top defensive end target Cole Nelson is planning to announce his commitment on Friday.

Nelson was expected to announce his commitment decision a bit sooner than the end of July, but a personal family issue delayed his timeline.

Now, Nelson appears ready to make his college decision.

Nelson would be a solid addition to the recruiting class for Virginia Tech, as he fits the mold of a new kind of defensive end in Blacksburg. While Justin Hamilton is likely to have similar defensive principles to his predecessor, Bud Foster, there will be some notable changes to how the defense operates. One of the major areas of change will be the type of defensive end that will play in Hamilton's system.

While Foster historically utilized smaller, faster, defensive ends, it is clear that Hamilton is looking for more size out of his edge rushers moving forward. Look no further than incoming graduate transfer Justus Reed (6'5", 230 lbs.) and recent 2021 commitment Mattheus Carroll (6'3", 225 lbs.) for proof.

Nelson is another big defensive end target, standing at 6'3", 230 lbs. and would fit the mold and continue the trend for Justin Hamilton's defense.

The Hokies are in a strong position here as the recruitment nears the finish line. Tech's toughest competition for Nelson's commitment appears to be Indiana, but he's also being pursued by Illinois and Wake Forest.

Nelson is the 95th-rated prospect in Georgia and the 65th-rated strong-side defensive end nationally for the 2021 Class, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

