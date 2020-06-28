2021 3-Star Inside Linebacker Isi Etute Sets Decision Date

Virginia Tech extended a scholarship offer to 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute last week, and Etute subsequently named the Hokies in his top three schools on Saturday.

On Sunday, a day after releasing his top three schools, Etute appears ready to make his college commitment decision.

With the Virginia Tech scholarship the most recent to come into the picture for Etute, the Hokies appear to be in strong position as Etute nears his July 11th decision.

Tech is competing against NC State and West Virginia for his services, with both schools showing interest a bit earlier than the Hokies. With that being said, the fact that Virginia Tech was a new offer and Etute still included the Hokies in his top three should bode well for Tech's chances in a few weeks.

If Etute were to commit to Virginia Tech in July, he'd be the fifth 2021 verbal commitment to join the Hokies from the state of Virginia, and would be the first inside linebacker of the class.

To date, the Hokies have landed commitments from 3-star Maryland outside linebacker Will Johnson, and 3-star hybrid defensive prospect Keli Lawson from Stephens City, Va.

While Lawson is listed as an athlete, he could end up lining up as a linebacker on defense in the future for the Hokies. His video above is a testament to his versatility to play multiple spots on defense at the next level.

Etute currently garners a .8255 rating from the 247 Sports composite, which pegs him as the 51st overall recruit in the state of Virginia and the 64th-ranked inside linebacker nationally for 2021.