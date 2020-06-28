Hokies Make Top 3 for 2021 3-Star LB Isi Etute

Virginia Tech has made the final three for 2021 3-star inside linebacker Isi Etute. Etute announced the news on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Virginia Tech has been in contact with Etute for a little while now, but just recently offered him a scholarship last week. Although the Hokies were a late arrival to his scholarship offer list, it appears that it hasn't hampered their chances at landing him.

The Hokies are joined by West Virginia and NC State in Etute's top three.

The 6'3", 205 lbs. Virginia Beach product is ranked as the 51st overall prospect in the state of Virginia and the 64th-ranked inside linebacker nationally per the 247 Sports composite rankings. He's expected to announce his college decision sometime this summer.

3-star outside linebacker Will Johnson is the only linebacker who has verbally committed to the 2021 class for the Hokies. Should Etute commit to playing football in Blacksburg, he would be the first inside linebacker of the class, and the fifth prospect to commit from the state of Virginia.

While Tech's coaching staff received criticism for its failed recruiting ventures in Texas, the Hokies have suddenly gained momentum with prospects closer to home with the commitments of safety Jalen Stroman, wide receiver Jaylen Jones, athlete Keli Lawson, and defensive back Shawn Asbury. All four of those prospects are from Virginia.

A commitment from Etute would continue much-needed momentum in the state of Virginia for the Hokies, while adding a versatile inside linebacker prospect to boot.

It will be interesting to see if the Hokies, with their late recruiting charge for Etute, are able to close the deal in the coming months ahead.