2021 4-Star QB Prospect Dematrius Davis Decommits from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's crown jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, 4-star dual-threat quarterback prospect Dematrius Davis has decommitted from the Hokies, he announced on Twitter.

Davis, who is the 6th-ranked dual prospect in the country and the 133rd overall rated recruit per 247Sports, had originally announced last fall that he was committing to the Hokies. Davis' commitment began what was thought to be a mini recruiting pipeline for Virginia Tech in the state of Texas, where a good portion of the coaching staff has great familiarity and family roots.

Rumors have swirled for weeks about Davis' status with Virginia Tech, beginning with him removing "VT QB commit" from his bio on Twitter. While there was plenty of smoke that Davis' recruitment would likely be re-opened, today provided the first confirmation that he was swaying away from Virginia Tech.

As for where he could land next, Auburn has been a school who has been pushing for him hard, per 247Sports, and his dual-threat skillset would certainly flourish in Gus Malzahn's spread offense.

We are still early in the recruiting cycle, and given the current environment of the recruiting dead period with the COVID-19 pandemic, this class could still go a number of different directions. However, there is no question that the 2021 class appears grim for the time being for the Hokies, which is unfortunate given that Virginia Tech finished with the worst-ranked recruiting class in the Power Five (No. 74 overall) in 2020.

Virginia Tech was able to land 4-star wide receiver Latrell Neville out of Houston, Texas last month in large part due to his relationship with Davis. With Davis now out of the fold, there is potential for Neville to reconsider whether or not he still wants to join the Hokies.

In addition, there were other recruits in Texas that Virginia Tech was highly interested in, including defensive end Landyn Watson, who will certainly continue to evaluate his options in his recruitment. While Watson had never committed to Virginia Tech, he was a prospect who the Hokies seemingly had a strong chance at landing, in strong part due to the commitment of Davis commanding the ship out of the Lone Star State.

This reneged verbal commitment is a crushing blow to Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class, as Davis was seen as a key piece to drawing other top high school talent to the Hokies. Earlier in his recruitment, Davis was one of the most vocal advocates for Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts on social media, as he actively reached out to other top prospects to try to sway them towards joining him in Blacksburg.

While Davis could certainly still commit to the Hokies down the line, this news likely deals a crushing blow to Virginia Tech's hopes of pulling in other top talent in the upcoming recruiting class.