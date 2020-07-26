2021 Virginia Tech Defensive Tackle Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American Candidate

2021 4-star South Carolina defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate.

Ingram-Dawkins, who is the top-ranked player in South Carolina and the 17th-best defensive tackle in the country for the Class of 2021, revealed a top six this week that consisted of South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and the Hokies.

While Virginia Tech is considered a long-shot in his recruitment at this point, they have made the top six due to Ingram-Dawkins' building relationship with defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Gaffney (S.C.)

Schools of Interest: South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from backside; never gives up on play.

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick.