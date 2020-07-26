AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

2021 Virginia Tech Defensive Tackle Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American Candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star South Carolina defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate.

Ingram-Dawkins, who is the top-ranked player in South Carolina and the 17th-best defensive tackle in the country for the Class of 2021, revealed a top six this week that consisted of South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and the Hokies.

While Virginia Tech is considered a long-shot in his recruitment at this point, they have made the top six due to Ingram-Dawkins' building relationship with defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle 

School: Gaffney (S.C.)

Schools of Interest: South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia Tech. 

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from backside; never gives up on play.

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate

Johnson, a 2021 Virginia Tech commit, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson to enroll early at Virginia Tech

Johnson, a 3-star athlete from South Carolina, will move to Blacksburg in January

Mike McDaniel

Who would Virginia Tech's replacement stars be in a spring season?

If the college football season gets pushed to spring, who could be the major contributors for Virginia Tech football?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watch list

Hooker, who had an impressive second half of the season a year ago, is receiving high praise entering the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech's Rayshard Ashby and Caleb Farley named to Athlon's Preseason All-American Team

The accolades continue to roll in for two of Virginia Tech's best players in Ashby and Farley

Bryan Manning

Report: ACC Evaluating 10-game conference football schedule with one non-conference game

As conferences navigate potential scheduling this fall, another option has emerged for the ACC

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech specialists Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson named to the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Award watch lists

The Hokies landed two more players on preseason watch lists, as Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson were recognized as two of the best specialists in college football

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton

Lofton, who named Virginia Tech to his Top 8 in early June, is the second commitment of the week for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tayvion Robinson named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Robinson was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which honors college football's most versatile player

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Defensive back Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner has become one of the top players in the Hokies secondary. Which recent recruit compares to Conner?

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92