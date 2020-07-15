SI All-American Candidate Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Gaffney (S.C.)

Schools of Interest: South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from backside; never gives up on play.

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick.