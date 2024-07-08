2025 Four Star Forward Jordan Scott Lists Virginia Tech Among His Final Three Schools
One of the top players in the 2025 class released his final three schools today and Virginia Tech was amongst the final three. Four-Star forward Jordan Scott, who plays at South Lakes High School in Virginia, will decide between the Hokies, Michigan State, and Maryland.
On 247Sports, Scott is a four-star player, ranking as the No. 52 player in the country, the No. 10 small forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. This would be a huge addition for Virginia Tech and add to what is a solid recruiting class, who got a big time player last week.
Virginia Tech landed its second commitment in the 2025 class with the addition of four-star center Christian Gurdak. Gurdak (6'9 259 LBS) had predictions to land with the Hokies on the 247Sports Crystal Ball but the Hokies closed the deal last week by adding him.
On 247Sports, Gurdak is the No. 98 player in the country for the 2025 class, the No. 12 center in the country, and the No. 4 player in Washington D.C. He plays at Gonzaga High School in D.C and also had offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland. Gurdak took official visits to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in the month of June. Before his commitment today, Virginia Tech's 2025 class was ranked as the No. 24 class in the country and 7th in the ACC behind Georgia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, Cal, NC State, and Clemson. Gurdak now joins forward Sin'Cere Jones as members of the Hokies 2025 class.
Right now, Virginia Tech ranks No. 19 in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and that is good enough for No. 5 in the ACC behind Georgia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, and Cal. If they could land Scott, that would vault the Hokies up the rankings.