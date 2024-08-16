2025 Four Star Virginia Tech Target Shamarius Peterkin Makes College Commitment Decision
Virginia Tech has just landed another four star wide receiver for their 2025 recruiting class.
2025 four star prospect Shamarius Peterkin, who plays at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem, NC, committed to the Hokies this morning over NC State, North Carolina, and others. Peterkin is ranked as the No. 208 prospect in the country by 247Sports, the No. 23 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Peterkin had crystal ball predictions to land with NC State, but he picked the Hokies today.
This is a huge commitment for the Hokies and another big win for wide receivers coach Fontel Mines. Mines has brought in one of the top receiver classes in the ACC and has the future of the position looking loaded in Blacksburg. Four-star wide receivers Micah Matthews and Matthew Outten committed to Virginia Tech earlier in the year.
Peterkin also had offers from Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia. Georgia, Florida State, and Louisville among others.
Here is a scouting report and some stats and info on Peterkin courtesy of 247Sports Analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Tall, lean outside receiver verified at 6-foot-2 who's played all three phases and several positions. Long-striding gait that fosters more initial acceleration than expected. Slippery strong as a return threat and run-after-catch weapon. Tracks the deep ball well and makes impressive hands catches in the vertical game. Spatially aware of defenders and boundaries. Basketball player who shows go-get-it red-zone effectiveness and matchup-winning consistency in contested situations thanks to athleticism and timing. Big-play threat in the return game, including longs of 99 (kick) and 77 (punt) for touchdowns as a junior. Production increases significantly year-over-year entering senior season. High jumped 5-10 as a freshman and also plays basketball, displaying open-floor finishing ability above the rim. Not overly long despite height. Still room to squeeze another gear out of the top-end speed. Projects as a potential P4 starter who could become an impact player with pro upside.
Also plays basketball and has competed in track and field.Got limited 200-meter experience as a junior in Spring 2024.As a freshman, high jumped 5-10 and got extensive reps in the 200 meters and both hurdles events, per Athletic.net.
2023: As a junior, caught 42 passes for 824 yards and 12 TDs, while rushing 18 times for 77 yards. Also got defensive snaps and shined in the return game, averaging 30.0 yards on 7 kick returns, including a long of 99 (TD). Also averaged 24.4 yards on 5 punt returns, including 1 TD.
2022: Finished breakout sophomore season with 322 rushing yards and 3 TDs, plus 15 receptions for 310 yards and 6 TDs. Also threw for 239 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. Recorded 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 INT (TD) on defense. Provided special teams reps as well.2021: Gained valuable varsity experience as a freshman. Scored 2 offensive TDs, gaining 149 yards on 11 touches."