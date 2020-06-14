AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

An Interview with 2021 3-Star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part One

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up a big commitment two weeks ago when 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll picked the Hokies over Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carroll was a major priority for new defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Recently, I had the chance to catch up with Carroll where we discussed a variety of topics, from his thoughts on the Virginia Tech coaches to the Hokie who put Virginia Tech on Carroll’s radar.

*This is part one of a two-part interview*

You’re listed at 6-foot-3, 220. Are those measurements accurate?

"I am actually a bit taller, I am 6-foot-4, 220, I am looking to get to 235-240 when I get to Tech."

When did you first realize Virginia Tech was the school for you?

"It was really an underrated school for me. I never really thought of them as a contender. Being from Maryland, I kind of always saw them as the head honcho in my recruitment. I guess I can be honest about that now. But once I went on my visit to Virginia Tech (in March 2020) I was blown away by the coaches, the university, I mean everything and it pretty much just changed the game for me and building a relationship with those coaches, they just had me see Virginia Tech from a different perspective. It was on my visit where I realized this school has a chance for me. Then evaluating them throughout the whole quarantine, it just became even more clear to me."

Were your parents with you on your visit to Blacksburg?

"Yeah, it was me, my mom and my dad. They were with me and it was like a five-hour drive down to Blacksburg."

What was your parents’ impression of Blacksburg and the coaching staff?

"It was a little surprising because as we were going down, we started to enter like, not a mountainous area, but it was really secluded and we had just never known that about Virginia Tech and the school. And once we got on campus, it was just love right away, for all of us. Coach Teerlinck, I had already met him at my school prior to when he offered me and Coach Tapp. I know my parents talked to Coach Tapp for a while and it was just love, man. It just became more clear to me as the visit went on where I stood within their recruitment and also where they stood within my recruitment."

It sounds like you have gotten close to Coach Teerlinck and Coach Tapp during this process

"Yeah, they were my two recruiters from Tech the entire time and that relationship has grown. I know Coach Williams (Jafar Williams) chipped in quite a bit and Coach Hamilton, he clinched the deal for the most part. Once I built the relationship with him, it was just the green light from there. But back to Coach Tapp and Coach Teerlinck, those two are a major reason why I chose Virginia Tech."

What are your feelings on Coach Hamilton as the new defensive coordinator?

"Yeah, I am super excited. Throughout this whole process, I’ve built a relationship with him. You know with Coach Foster, I was unable to build a relationship with him because he retired but I always heard about all the prestige and culture he left behind and I am like ‘WOW, the next guy has big shoes to fill.’ Then Coach Hamilton comes around and it’s like they didn’t miss a beat. I think he is the perfect guy for that position from what I can see up until this point. For me, this is like an all-star staff, to be honest with you."

*Stay tuned for part two of our interview with Mattheus Carroll, coming soon to AllHokies.com*

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Baseball: Ian Seymour and Carson Taylor Highlight Historic MLB Draft for Hokies

Virginia Tech had two players come off the board early in Thursday night's MLB Draft

Stephen Newman

Pro Football Focus Leads Pack in Appreciation of Hokies Cornerback Jermaine Waller

Caleb Farley is receiving much-deserved preseason hype for 2020, but his cross-field counterpart Jermaine Waller is no slouch himself

Stephen Newman

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The state of Virginia Tech’s wide receivers

The Hokies have depth at wide receiver, but many of the candidates are unproven entering the 2020-21 football season

Stephen Newman

Pro Football Focus Loves Virginia Tech Cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller

Pro Football Focus released more telling statistics on Tuesday, showing the importance of Virginia Tech cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller

Bryan Manning

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Ernest Wilford making a difference as police officer in Jacksonville

Wilford, a former star wide receiver for the Hokies and seven-year NFL vet, now works for the Jacksonville Police Department

Bryan Manning

A Conversation with Former Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Dyrell Roberts: Part II

In the second part of our interview with Dyrell Roberts we discuss his position group at Western Illinois, the art of returning kicks, Blacksburg eateries and more.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech lands UVA transfer long-snapper Enzo Anthony

Anthony, a close friend of Brock Hoffman and descendant of Thomas Jefferson, commits to Virginia Tech after one season in Charlottesville

Mike McDaniel

How Will the Hokies' Defense Look Under Justin Hamilton?

A look at some ways that new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton could tweak Virginia Tech's attacking defense for the modern age.

Stephen Newman

The Unfinished Story of Jerod Evans

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans recalls his experience in Blacksburg, as well as the obstacles he overcame to get where he is today.

Ricky LaBlue

by

KFrancis1010

Inside the Commitment: Rice transfer kicker Zach Hoban commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added a highly sought after specialist to their 2021 class on Friday night, as former Rice kicker Zach Hoban committed to the Hokies

Mike McDaniel