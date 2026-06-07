Class of 2027 Four-Star Wide Receiver Cam Wade Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football has secured another commitment — wide receiver Cam Wade, rated as a three-star on 247Sports and a four-star on On3, committed to the program this morning.

Wade is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wideout who currently attends Loudoun Sports Academy in Leesburg, Va. He came to Leesburg from Kentucky and played at Paducah Tilghman High School (Paducah, Ky.) in his junior season.

On the 247Sports site, Wade is assessed a three-star rating of 88, ranked as the No. 76 wide receiver in the class and the No. 12 player in the state of Virginia.

In the 247Sports composite, Wade is ranked as the No. 353 prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 46 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in the state of Virginia.

Per 247Sports, Wade received 26 offers and officially visited Virginia Tech (June 5). At the time of writing, Wade still has official visits set for both Florida State (June 12) and Maryland (June 19). Here's a full list of his offers on 247:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Cincinnati

Colorado

Florida

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Kentucky

Liberty

LSU

Louisville

Maryland

Memphis

Mississippi State

Missouri

North Carolina

Ole Miss

Purdue

South Carolina

Tennessee

Toledo

Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin

Wade is the third wide receiver in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, joining Roanoke Catholic commit Demarcus Brown (6-foot-3.5, 180 pounds) and Anthony Roberts (6-foot-2, 185 pounds).

Wade profiles as a smaller-bodied receiver, but he can be used in the slot to take advantage of his speed. If he remains committed to Virginia Tech, he could serve as a useful option as a returner.

With the commitment of Wade, Virginia Tech's recruiting class now ranks No. 9 on 247Sports, behind only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State and UCLA. The Hokies have 219.89 points on the site, while UCLA has 220.00. Virginia Tech has four four-stars and 16 three-stars, while UCLA has seven four-stars and 13 three-stars respectively.

Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parentheses:

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/73/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/36/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (NA/97/50) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/76/12) (committed June 7)