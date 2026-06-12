Class of 2027 Three-Star Safety Turmarian Moreland Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football earned its latest commitment Friday from Class of 2027 three-star safety Turmarian Moreland.

BREAKING: 3-star DB Turmarian Moreland commits to Virginia Tech 🔥



The 6-1, 198 DB out of Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.) chose the Hokies over Auburn, Georgia and Louisville.



James Franklin adds to his Top 10 ranked recruiting class 👀



Read: https://t.co/qflTtv1aex pic.twitter.com/Ab63U61LlI — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 12, 2026

Moreland is listed as an athlete on 247Sports' site, but his natural position is safety, and his primary recruiter was safeties coach Anthony Midget. Virginia Tech beat out Auburn and Georgia for the three-star Floridian; Moreland took an official visit to Blacksburg May 29 and Auburn June 5. However, he cancelled his visit to Georgia, per 247Sports' Amber Marie, who also wrote that "the Hokies see [Moreland] at star."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety from Palm Beach Lakes (West Palm Beach, Fla.) played on both offense and defense in his junior year of high school ball. On the defensive front, he logged 45 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven pass breakups while hauling in 87 receiving yards on 10 catches on offense.

The unanimous three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 31 athlete and No. 42 Class of 2027 prospect from Florida. The 247Sports Composite, meanwhile, ranks Moreland as the No. 572 player in the class, the No. 35 athlete and the No. 48 Florida prospect.

ESPN rates him at 77, giving him the No. 60 ranking as a safety and No. 61 ranking in Florida. Rivals rates him as an 89, with a position ranking of No. 41 and state ranking of No. 44. Rivals Industry ranks him at Nos. 533, 47 and 45, respectively.

Moreland received 24 offers, mostly from Power Four schools. Here's the full list:

Auburn

California

Colorado

East Carolina

FIU

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Liberty

Louisville

Miami

NC State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

South Florida

Syracuse

UCF

West Virginia

Western Kentucky

Virginia Tech (committed)

The commitment tacks on another to a burgeoning 2027 class for Virginia Tech recruiting, which currently ranks No. 7 on 247Sports and No. 12 in the composite. Moreland is the 24th commitment in the class. His addition currently means that Virginia Tech holds commitments from 12 247Sports composite four-stars and 12 247Sports composite three-stars.

Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state rankings (on 247Sports) included in parentheses:

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/101/23) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/100/21) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/27/10) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (NA/30/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/45/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/30/20) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/81/21) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/65/98) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/53/8) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/38/37) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/35/11) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (75/6/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/28/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (169/9/8) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (93/4/4) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/39/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (142/20/9) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/84/13) (committed June 7) cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/46/54) (committed June 7) offensive tackle Junior Saunders — ★★★★ (NA/34/7) (committed June 7) defensive back/athlete Semaj Dozier (N.J.) — ★★★ (NA/43/20) (committed June 10) safety Turmarian Moreland — ★★★ (NA/31/42) (committed June 12)