Four-Star Class of 2026 Defensive Lineman Elijah Golden Makes Commitment Decision
Elijah Golden, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound Class of 2026 defensive lineman from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Fla. has made his commitment decision. Golden has committed to the University of Notre Dame for the upcoming season.
Golden received 41 offers, per 247Sports and whittled it down to Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech, all four of which he visited between May 30 and June 20. Golden is ranked No. 112 in the nation, No. 16 of all defensive linemen in the class, and No. 13 of all the 2026 Floridians.
Here is the scouting verdict on Golden, courtesy of 247 Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
Golden not committing to Tech is somewhat expected; the only four-star commit to the Hokies thus far has been offensive tackle Thomas Wilder. But it's yet another small cut by which Tech has suffered, a recurring theme throughout this recruiting class.
Though the Hokies' 2026 class finally added a signal-caller with Cole Bergeron's commitment on Thursday, their class size (10 recruits) is the lowest in the ACC and its average points per recruit (86.55) isn't much better, third-lowest and only ahead of NC State (86.46) and Virginia (86.42).