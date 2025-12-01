Recruiting Tracker for Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Class
Following the news on Nov. 17 that James Franklin would be the next head coach of Virginia Tech football, taking over from his previous defensive coordinator Brent Pry, the recruiting class for Virginia Tech football in 2026 is kicking into overdrive. We'll have you covered below with the signing tracker, which will update daily and/or when new commitments arise.
Here's the full list of commitments this cycle, with stars listed as designated by 247Sports. At the time of writing, the Hokies rank No. 59 on 247Sports:
- Will Love - Kicker - three stars (Apr. 13)
- Kamren Johnson - Edge Rusher - three stars (June 13)
- Buddy Wegdam - Offensive Tackle - three stars (June 18)
- Zaevion Cleveland - Cornerback - three stars (June 22)
- Tyrell Simpson - Offensive Tackle - three stars (June 23)
- Adrian Hamilton - Interior Offensive Line - three stars (July 5)
- Isaiah Pina - Tight End - three stars (Oct. 22)
- Messiah Mickens - Running Back - four stars (Nov. 25)
- Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus - Offensive Lineman - three stars (Nov. 27)
- Marlen Bright - Offensive Lineman - three stars (Nov. 27)
- Pierce Petersohn - Tight End - three stars (Nov. 27)
- Maddox Cochrane - Offensive Lineman - three stars (Nov. 30)
- Troy Huhn - Quarterback - three stars (Dec. 1)
- Mathieu Lamah - Linebacker - three stars (Dec. 1)
- Thomas Wilder - Offensive Lineman - four stars (Dec. 1)
- Garrett Witherington - Edge Rusher - three stars (Dec. 1)
And here's the current total, organized by stars:
- Four-stars: 2
- Three-stars: 14
Here's the updates to the cycle, which will be updated every day:
Dec. 1: The Hokies have landed four commitments today: quarterback Troy Huhn, linebacker Mathieu Lamah, offensive lineman Thomas Wilder and edge rusher Garrett Witherington. It’s a significant late push for Virginia Tech as the staff works to finalize the class with Early Signing Day now just two days away. Each addition helps reinforce a different area of need—Huhn bolsters the quarterback room, Lamah adds depth and upside at linebacker, Wilder gives the Hokies another developmental piece along a rapidly growing offensive front, and Witherington strengthens the edge rotation with a solid frame. The day wasn’t without movement in the opposite direction, however, as quarterback Cole Bergeron announced his decommitment. While losing a quarterback this close to Signing Day presents a challenge, Tech’s ability to quickly secure Huhn helps stabilize the position.