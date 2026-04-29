Three-Star 2027 RB Stanley Smart Commits to Virginia Tech: Instant Analysis of the Hokies Latest Commitment

Virginia Tech has added another prospect to its 2027 recruiting class. This afternoon, 2027 three star running back Stanley Smart announced he was committing to the Hokies to play for James Franklin and the program.

COMMIT: The #Hokies get their second running back for the class of 2027 in Stanley Smart, Jr. (5-10, 200) out of Savannah, Ga.!



Smart chose Tech over Kansas State and South Florida!@yvngstanley | @TheHokieWay pic.twitter.com/VwFD1f64vn — Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) April 29, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Smart (5'10 200 LBS) is the 8th prospect to commit to the Hokies and the second running back in the class, joining three star running back Kelvin Morrison. He plays his high school football in Savannah (GA) and had other offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, among others. According to the 247Sports Composite, Smart is the No. 819 player in the country, the No. 65 athlete in the country, and the No. 98 player in the state of Georgia.

With the addition of Smart, Virginia Tech now has the No. 21 recruiting class in the country and No. 4 in the ACC behind Louisville, Miami, and Cal.

This is a nice add to this recruiting class for Franklin and Virginia Tech. Smart has a nice blend of speed and power at the position and has shown versatility in the passing game as well. Smart is a thicker back than Morrison is and I thnk that these two players are going to complement each other nicely in the backfield for Virginia Tech. First-year running backs coach Norval McKenzie is going to have some future talent to work with and develop as Franklin builds the program to be an ACC contender.

Virginia Tech is going to have one of the best running back rooms in the ACC this season. They bring back an experienced back in Marcellous Hawkins, Jeffrey Overton flashed a lot as a young player, and Franklin went into the transfer portal and got a veteran addition with former Louisiana running back Bill Davis to round out the room. Those players are the present for Virginia Tech while Smart and Morrison are going to be the future.

The Hokies are off to a nice start in the 2027 class, but there is plenty of more work that has to be done. One of the allures of hiring Franklin was his ability to recruit at a high level and to close the talent gap between them and Miami, Franklin is going to have to hit the trail hard. He has started with the trenches and is now getting some solid skill players to go along with the,

This is a good addition for Virginia Tech and a big win for Franklin and McKenzie on the recruiting trail.