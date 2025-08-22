Three-Star Class of 2026 Edge Andrew "Pook" Rogers Commits to Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech football added another key piece to its 2026 recruiting class earlier today. Edge rusher Andrew “Pook” Rogers, a standout talent from Greensboro N.C. that is rated as a three-star by 247Sports and a four-star by Rivals, officially committed to the Hokies, choosing Virginia Tech out of a total of 20 scholarship offers.
Rogers originally was in the Class of 2027, but chose to reclassify to the Class of 2026.
Here's what 247Sports' Gabe Brooks had to say in his scouting report on Rogers, which was published three days ago:
"Big-framed edge defender who could potentially grow into a more traditional DL role. Re-classified from 2027 to 2026. Also transferred high schools from 2024 to 2025 seasons. Ultra-productive sophomore season in 2024. Tall, long, and lean with ample bulking capacity. Multi-sport participation includes basketball. Flashes sudden pursuit athleticism, accompanied by close-quarters redirecting ability. Naturally high center of gravity compromises leverage. Still developing rush arsenal, but recorded 20-plus sacks in 2024 to reflect natural impact playmaking ability. Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter with tools that could project beyond college."
Rogers’ combination of size, speed, and athleticism made him a highly sought-after prospect, drawing interest from multiple programs looking to strengthen their edge depth.
With his commitment to Tech, the Hokies now have 11 commitments in the Class of 2026, which remains the lowest behind Virginia (13) and both Duke and NC State (18). Rogers currently ranks second of the 11 Tech commitments on the 247Sports' composite, coming in at No. 361 nationally, behind Thomas Wilder, who remains the Hokies' highest commit at No. 331 on the composite board.
With Rogers’ addition, Virginia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class now ranks No. 82 nationally and No. 17 in the ACC, both rankings coming via 247Sports.