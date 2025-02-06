Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Finish With No. 41 Class in ESPN's Final 2025 Rankings
With the addition of the early signing period in December, the traditional signing day in February has lost a little bit of its luster over the years. Most programs have their classes wrapped up by the time the February signing day comes around and one of those programs was Virginia Tech. The Hokies wrapped up a solid 2025 class yesterday and in the final ESPN class rankings, the Hokies finished with the No. 41 class.
Here is what analyst Craig Haubert had to say about the Hokies class:
ESPN 300 commits: 1
Top offensive prospect: WR Micah Matthews
Top defensive prospect: LB Brett Clatterbaugh
Ranking entering Wednesday: 41
"The Hokies have been able to keep some top in-state talent. Micah Matthews is listed as an athlete but projects to receiver, where he can be a big-play target with excellent hands and plenty of speed. As a junior, he had nearly 90 receptions for over 1,400 yards. He is a true dual-sport athlete who also plans to play baseball in college. With some deep threats on board, the Hokies landed a QB with a strong arm who can drive the ball downfield in three-star A.J. Brand. He threw for more than 2,600 yards and also rushed for more than 2,000 as a senior. They also added a second QB to the class in Kelden Ryan, who can also be a dual-threat option. Brett Clatterbaugh is among the top defensive prospects in the state. He displays good recognition skills and can close well and be a physical presence."
This class has some potential gems in it for Brent Pry and his staff, but who are the most underrated signee's on each side of the ball? Here is what our own RJ Schafer had to say about the underrated players in the class:
Offense- QB Kelden Ryan
"This is a no-brainer, Ryan has everything you could ever want out of a quarterback at the high school level. Ryan has arm talent for days. He’s very good with his eyes, he just has a great feel for the game. His IQ is already at a high-tier Power Four level. His throwing motion reminds me of Nico Iamaleava who has taken the SEC by storm this year. Ryan is an extremely twitchy athlete with a large pocket presence. He has really high athletic upside and I think he is an NFL-level talent. If he can stay in plays for longer, he could be one of the best big-play quarterbacks in college football. I think he’s the future in Blacksburg and once he hits the field it’ll just be evidence of that."
Defense- DL Zeke Chinwike
"Chinwike has been one of the most hardest working players at the high school level and his journey is evidence of that. He already has college-level size and he often finds himself in the backfield. He completely out-wills offensive linemen all across the Commonwealth of Virginia. He has jumped up recruiting rankings since the summer of 2023 and watch for him to get himself out of some bad situations. He knows what adversity is and he’s a true Hokie."
