Virginia Tech Football: Possible Candidates For Hokies Offensive Coordinator Job
Brent Pry has to make two coordinator hires in one offseason. The Hokies parted ways with Chris Marve as defensive coordinator, and now the Hokies' offensive coordinator, Tyler Bowen, has taken an offensive line coaching job at Ohio State. So now Virginia Tech has to hire a new coordinator to take Bowen's vacant position.
Who could the Hokies sign to fill the vacancy?
NOTE: This is purely speculation, not reporting on candidates.
1. Joe Craddock, Tulane Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach
Craddock has plenty of coordinator experience at the FBS level. Craddock was SMU's offensive coordinator from 2015–2017. After that, he coached the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense from 2018–2019. Craddock also coached tight ends at UAB from 2020–2021 and Troy's offense from 2022–2023. Since then, he has been Tulane's offensive coordinator. The former Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider has transformed Troy and Tulane's offense in recent years. Craddock's spread offense would get the most out of Virginia Tech's newly acquired talent at wide receiver.
2. Jordan Davis, North Texas Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach
This would be a grand-slam hire for the Hokies. The thirty two-year old is one of the rising names in college football. The Mean Green threw for 328.8 yards per game in the 2024 season, good for fourth in the nation. North Texas has had one of the most dynamic passing offenses at the FBS level for years, and Jordan Davis is the newest coordinator to don this role. Mike Bloesch, the North Texas offensive coordinator before Davis, got a job as Pitt's offensive coordinator before the Panthers announced they were making a change after the 2024 season. I think Davis's tenure could end quite differently for the Hokies and be a great hire for Brent Pry.
3. Tim Cramsey, Memphis Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach
A theme is starting to form here. There are plenty of really solid Group of Five coaches that have not yet accepted Power Four jobs. I think any of these coaches would be great hires, but Cramsey has held seven straight offensive coordinator positions, slowly climbing up the college football coaching ladder. He was the OC at New Hampshire, FIU, Montana State, Nevada, Sam Houston State, Marshall, and now Memphis. The Tigers won the Frisco Bowl against West Virginia, scoring 42 points in the game. Memphis had multiple 40 and 50-point performances on the year.
4. Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion Head Coach
Rahne has some connection to Pry. Before taking the head coaching job at Old Dominion, Rahne was the offensive coordinator for Penn State, while Brent Pry was the defensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions. Old Dominion has had two bowl-eligible seasons, and they went 5-7 under Rahne's tutelage last year. This could be a good move for both parties, returning Rahne to coordinating and giving Pry one of his former running mates to work with.
5. Fontel Mines, Virginia Tech Assistant Head Coach & Offensive Recruiting Coordinator & Wide Receivers Coach
Do the Hokies want a good recruiter? There's Fontel Mines. Do the Hokies want a coach experienced in the Virginia area? There's Fontel Mines. Do the Hokies want a coach with a close relationship with Brent Pry? There's Fontel Mines. He checks all of the boxes for what a program would want in an offensive coordinator except for experience. He hasn't gotten a coordinator job yet, but he does have NFL experience as an intern for the Commanders. It would be a big jump for Mines, but for how well he recruited the class of 2025, he deserves a shot at this role.
6. Joe Moorhead, Akron Head Coach
Moorhead is another coach that has experience coaching alongside Brent Pry. Moorhead was one of the offensive coordinators at Penn State while Pry was a defensive Coordinator. Joe has experience coaching some of the best offenses in the countries at Oregon and Penn State. Moorhead was also Mississippi State's head coach for two years. Moorhead holds a head coaching record of 60-53 and he has a flurry of experience.
7. Josh Gattis, Former Maryland Offensive Coordinator
Pry has worked with plenty of talented coordinators and Gattis is just one of them. Reportedly, Josh and Maryland parted ways this offseason after Maryland disappointed on offense, but I think Virginia Tech could nab one of the best college football coordinators in a vulnerable spot. He was the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, the offensive coordinator at Michigan, and the offensive coordinator at Miami (FL).
8. Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach & Running Backs Coach
Montgomery has experience as a coordinator and head coach at the FBS level. He was the offensive coordinator at Maryland before taking the job as the Colts' running backs coach. He is now the running backs coach for the most dynamic rushing offense in the league. Montgomery coached the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, nicknamed as "Sonic and Knuckles".
