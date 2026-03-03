Virginia Tech Is Battling An SEC Power House For Four-Star Tight Jordan Karhoff

Virginia Tech is still searching for its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but things are looking up for James Franklin as he looks to put together another top 25 class. He had only about a month to move Virginia Tech's 2026 class from outside the top 100 to the top 25. What can he do with a full recruiting cycle?

The Hokies are in the running for a number of blue chip prospects, including four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff. Karhoff (6'4, 215 LBS), who plays at St. Frances de Sales High School in Columbus, OH, is rated as the No. 228 player in the country, No. 12 tight end in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio. According to On3/Rivals, Steve Wiltfong, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M are battling it out for the four-star tight end.

These are the kinds of recruiting battles that the Hokies need to start winning with Franklin as the head coach. He was an elite recruiter while the head coach at Penn State and is hoping that translates to what he does in Blacksburg. Karhoff also has other offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Washington, among others.

Other top prospects

Virginia Tech is also in the running for other blue chip prospects.

Peter Bourque backed off his pledge to the Wolverines and the Hokies might be in position to land their biggest recruit of the very brief Franklin era. According to ESPN's Eli Lederman, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Washington are the main schools to watch for Bourque, but Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida are also expected to be involved.

Bourque is a top 100 prospect in the country right now and would be a home run of a get for Franklin and this staff. He is a 6'4 220 LBS prospect who plays at Tabor Academy High School in Marion, MA and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 86 player in the country, the No. 6 QB in the country, and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts. He holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Right now on their roster, Virginia Tech has Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State transfer), Bryce Baker (North Carolina transfer), redshirt freshman Kelden Ryan, redshirt freshman A.J. Brand, and Troy Huhn (four-star 2026 recruit) on their roster right now at the quarterback position.

Here is the scouting report on Bourque courtesy of 247Sports Andrew Ivins:

"Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."