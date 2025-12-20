Virginia Tech Offers Top Ranked Quarterback For The Class of 2027

On Dec. 20, 2025, top-ranked 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven took to Twitter to announce that James Franklin had reoffered him after previously giving him an offer back in September of this year.

I would like to thank Coach Franklin for his continued belief in me and pleased to share that I have received an offer from Virginia Tech @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/QyUKEkaRQZ — Elijah Haven (@elijahhaven05) December 20, 2025

Elijah Haven is ranked as the nation's No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player according to 247sports. He has a 98 rating and owns 16 offers (excluding Virginia Tech), according to 247.

Haven hails from Dunham, Louisiana - about 20 miles east of LSU. The Louisiana product has every reason to be ranked as a five-star. He is a three-year starter in high school, having played 39 games over his first three seasons.

Over his three seasons, he has thrown for over 9,000 yards and 130 touchdowns. Along with that, he has completed over 68% of his career passes with over 16 yards per pass attempt.

Some of his career passing numbers are also deflated; his coaching staff didn't allow him to throw the ball nearly as much in his freshman season as they have in the two years since. During his freshman season, he only threw 16.5 passes per game. Since then, he has thrown a total of 23.4 passes per game.

He can also run the ball very well, totaling nearly 2,400 yards and 44 touchdowns with an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He rushed for 21 touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards in a stellar sophomore season.

His best season came in his junior year, though. During that junior campaign, Haven totalled 4,725 yards (3,931 through the air) with a 72.3% completion rate. He threw for a staggering 62 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more. With that, he had just seven interceptions and lost one fumble.. That is a total average of 5.2 touchdowns per contest.

It's simple. Haven would be a program-changing recruit. Virginia Tech hasn't landed the nation's top quarterback recruit in program history, and it's landed a top 2 national recruit just once - Kevin Jones, back in 2000.

Haven is currently predicted to land at Alabama, with the sole prediction coming from an Alabama Insider towards the beginning of November. There is a ton of time left in Haven's recruitment, and Franklin is looking to close the deal on the nation's top quarterback.

Could he land with the Hokies? Previously you would not think so but Franklin has already added a lot of juice on the recruiting trail and Virginia Tech is going to be in the mix for more highly-rated players moving forward.

More Virginia Tech Football News: