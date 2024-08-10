Virginia Tech Target Four-Star Messiah Delhomme Announces His Commitment
Messiah Delhomme, a four star athlete in the 2025 class and Virginia Tech target will not be attending Virginia Tech.
According to On3’s RPM (Recruiting Prediction Machine), it was a two-horse race between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. At the time of his commitment, Ohio State was projected to have a 74.0% chance to land Messiah, and Michigan was projected to have a 14.0% chance. Virginia Tech didn’t find themselves high on this list, in fact, they were listed as a team who had less than one percent of a chance to land Messiah. He has long loved the Ohio State atmosphere, being quoted as saying, “When you are there, you get that excited feeling. The team chemistry that they have is really good.”
Delhomme did not commit to either of these teams, as he picked the Maryland Terrapins. The Terrapins picked up steam late in his recruiting process and pulled him away from Ohio State.
Delhomme’s final list consisted of six teams: the four schools he visited—Virginia Tech, Maryland, Ohio State, and Virginia— and two other programs: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Syracuse Orange.
Delhomme is a consensus four-star player from Virginia. He attends Warwick High School in Newport News.
He’s listed as a 6-foot-1 and 196 pound two-way athlete. 247Sports lists him as the fourth best player in the state, the eleventh best safety in the 2025 class, and the 115th best player nationally. He holds other offers from Auburn, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Michigan, NC State, Old Dominion, Penn State, and West Virginia.
Here’s a scouting report on Delhomme, courtesy of Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports:
“Rare player who could excel on both sides of the ball as well as in the return game at the college level. Safety could be his meal ticket but shows the ability to play running back or receiver as well. Instinctive player with range and ball skills at safety. Attacks the football and has very good ball awareness. Has been a ball magnet the last couple of seasons and is a threat to score every time he turns it over. Track background and clocked personal best 11.12-100m as a sophomore. Always seems to be in the right place/right time and has a great natural feel for the game. Even running the ball, has innate feel for running to daylight, can make subtle cuts to make a defender miss and then take off. Makes plays in the vertical passing game as well and wins multiple 50-50 balls with a defender on him. Solid 6-1, 200 pound frame and plays a physical game on both sides of the ball. High football IQ should allow him to see the field early in college and definitely has NFL upside to him.”
Messiah Delhomme would’ve been the second safety in Virginia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, joining three-star Sheldon Robinson from Woodberry Forest High School. Virginia Tech still holds a top-50 class, according to 247Sports, and has 15 commits in their 2025 class.