Who's Committed to Virginia Tech Football From The Class of 2027 So Far?

Virginia Tech football's Class of 2027 is strong so far, featuring a versatile mix of players across position groups. Twelve players have committed so far for a class that ranks No. 16 on 247Sports' overall rankings at the time of writing. Here's a quick look at each of the players who've committed.

[Editor's note: All rankings in this article are derived from 247Sports' site rankings and the 247Sports composite rankings.]

DL Alexander Taylor (March 19)

After quarterback Ben Musser decommitted from Virginia Tech in late 25, Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) became the first player to commit that's still on board at the time of writing.

After talking with Coach Franklin I am extremely blessed and grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Virginia Tech!!! #GOHOKIES #HOME🧡🦃 @coachjfranklin @SpenceChaos @DaelunDarien7 pic.twitter.com/6ZGhm5TQ4t — Alexander taylor (@AlexanderT15470) March 19, 2026

The three-star lineman currently ranks as the No. 93 lineman in the class on 247Sports, as well as the No. 24 player in the state of Maryland. 247Sports' composite rankings currently slot him in as the No. 831 prospect in the Class of 2027, the 93rd-ranked defensive lineman and the 21st-highest player in the state of Maryland.

DL Brock Frisby (April 3)

Frisby, another Maryland recruit, pledged to the Hokies just over two weeks after Taylor did. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman from Archbishop Spalding High School (Severn, Md.) also clocked in with a three-star rating (87 overall) on 247Sports, ranking as the No. 92 defensive lineman and the No. 22 Maryland player. The composite currently ranks him at the following:

National: No. 843

No. 843 Defensive Linemen: No. 94

No. 94 Maryland: No. 22

DL Xavier Perkins (April 14)

Following Frisby's commitment, it took 11 days for the next commitment. Perkins, who became the third pledge in the Hokies' 2027 recruiting class, was part of a wave of six new recruits that committed over the next 16 days.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound lineman from C.E. Jordan High School (Durham, N.C.) ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman and the No. 11 player in the state of North Carolina.

DL Joseph Buchanan (April 16)

Buchanan became the third Maryland player in the class to commit to the Hokies; the 6-foot-3, 260-pound recruit was also the first four-star recruit of the class.

At the time of writing, Buchanan is the Hokies' highest-rated recruit; the defensive lineman from McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) is the No. 178 ranked player in the class, the No. 19 defensive lineman and the fifth-ranked player in the state.

RB Kelvin Morrison (April 23)

Morrison, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound tailback from Hickory High School (Hermitage, Penn.) was the first non-defensive player and the first pledge from Pennsylvania in the class.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Morrison as a "shifty zone runner that can beat defenders to the perimeter with his foot speed and then make tacklers miss in the open field," though he also spotlighted Morrison's light weight. Virginia Tech's lightest running back on the current roster is redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. (5-foot-9, 205 pounds) for comparison.

Morrison, a three-star recruit, clocks in as the No. 47 running back in the class and the No. 18 player in the state of Pennsylvania. In the composite rankings, he clocked in as the No. 555 player in the Class of 2027, the 39th-ranked running back and the No. 17 player In Pennsylvania.

TE Braxton Salster (April 24)

Salster, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete from Pleasant Valley High School (Jacksonville, Ala.) totaled 2,542 total yards and 43 total touchdowns (14 passing, 27 rushing, one pick-six, one-punt block).

Salster, a three-star recruit, currently stands as the No. 31 athlete in the class and the No. 19 Class of 2027 player in the state of Alabama. On the composite, he currently holds an overall rating of 0.8800 with a national ranking of No. 600, while currently ranking in as the No. 44 athlete and the No. 23 player in Alabama.

Salster played quarterback in high school, though his size suggests he'll project as a tight end at the collegiate level.

WR Anthony "AJ" Roberts (April 25)

Roberts, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout from Rolesville High School (Rolesville, N.C.), became the third offensive player and the second player from North Carolina to commit to the Hokies, joining Perkins.

Ivins described Roberts as a "springy wide receiver with a hoops background that can make acrobatic grabs out on the perimeter. Roberts has multi-sport experience; as a junior, he averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Ivins' scouting report also remarked that Roberts has experience working both inside and outside, offering alignment flexibility, though he "still needs polish as a route runner".

Roberts, a three-star recruit, currently stands as the No. 71 wide receiver in the class and the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina. In the 247Sports composite rankings, he currently lands as as the No. 468 recruit in the Class of 2027, the 57th-ranked wideout and the No. 16 North Carolinian.

RB Stanley Smart (April 29)

Smart became the second running back of the Hokies' 2027 class. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound recruit from Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.) was also the first Georgia recruit.

As a junior, Smart amassed 1,004 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. At the time of writing, he checks in at the No. 69 athlete in the class and the No. 91 player in the state of Georgia. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he falls as the No. 843 player in the class, the No. 65 athlete and the No. 99 player from Georgia.

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WR Demarcus Brown (May 3)

Brown became the second wide receiver in the class and the first in-state commitment. The three-star recruit from Roanoke Catholic School (Roanoke, Va.) is the 45th-ranked wideout in the Class of 2027 and the seventh-ranked player in the state of Virginia. The composite rankings paint a more pessimistic view, ranking him as the No. 410 player in the class, the No. 51 wide receiver and the No. 11 Virginia recruit.

CB Chase Johnson (May 7)

Johnson — a 5-foot-10, 150-pound cornerback from Emanuel County Insittute (Swainsboro, Ga.) — was the first defensive commitment since Buchanan. He clocks in at No. 34 as both a cornerback and as a recruit in the state of Georgia. To date, he is the only cornerback recruit in the class thus far; Johnson committed to Virginia Tech over Florida State and Louisville.

S Elijah Butler (May 8)

Butler, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) is teammates with fellow Hokies commit Alexander Taylor. He is a three-star recruit, currently rated as the No. 37 safety and No. 12 player from Maryland in the class.

QB Peter Bourque (May 12)

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 220 QB chose the Hokies over Georgia



He was the highest-ranked uncommitted QB in the 2027 Class



“GO HOKIES!”https://t.co/okqjBOTMO4 pic.twitter.com/3Aq8kuAPfd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Bourque was the Hokies' most recent commitment, pledging to the Virginia Tech program this morning. The four-star quarterback was the highest uncommitted signal-caller in the class; Bourque ranked as the No. 80 recruit in the class and the No. 7 quarterback. He was the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after totaling 2,241 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.