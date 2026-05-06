Virginia Tech Ranks No. 4 In Returning Snaps

Returning key production is critical in today's college football landscape. Though the transfer portal era has rendered roster retention less important, continuity still serves a vital role.

CBS Sports released an article that tallied the returning snap percentage for every FBS squad.

Virginia Tech is one of only two teams in the ACC that rank in the top-25 of returning snaps. Here is the full list of how the ACC schools stack up:

Virginia Tech (No. 4) - 62% total snaps, 64% offensive snaps (No. 4), 60% defensive snaps (No. 9) Stanford (No. 6) - 59% total snaps, 55% offensive snaps (No. 22), 64% defensive snaps (No. 7) Pittsbrugh (No. 27) - 51% total snaps, 51% offensive snaps (No. 33), 51% defensive snaps (No. 35) Clemson (No. 35) - 49% total snaps, 49% offensive snaps (No. 41), 49% defensive snaps (No. 45) SMU (No. 41) - 46% total snaps, 51% offensive snaps (No. 32), 43% defensive snaps (No. 15) Miami (No. 43) - 46% total snaps, 36% offensive snaps (No. 79), 57% defensive snaps (No. 15) Syracuse (No. 54) - 43% total snaps, 36% offensive snaps (No. 81), 51% defensive snaps (No. 32) NC State (No. 59) - 42% total snaps, 43% offensive snaps (No. 56), 40% defensive snaps (No. 71) California (No. 60) - 41% total snaps, 47% offensive snaps (No. 48), 35% defensive snaps (No. 85) Wake Forest (No, 65) - 41% total snaps, 25% offensive snaps (No. 111), 56% defensive snaps (No. 17) Duke (No. 67) - 41% total snaps, 35% offensive snaps, 46% defensive snaps (No. 50) Virginia (No. 72) - 39% total snaps, 39% offensive snaps (No. 69), 40% defensive snaps (No. 69) Boston College (No. 73) - 39% total snaps, 25% offensive snaps (No. 107), 54% defensive snaps (No. 20) Georgia Tech (No. 77) - 38% total snaps, 24% offensive snaps (No. 114), 52% defensive snaps (No. 30) Florida State (No. 98) - 32% total snaps, 24% offensive snaps (No. 116), 41% defensive snaps (No. 60) Louisville (No. 106) - 30% total snaps, 27% offensive snaps (No. 102), 33% defensive snaps (No. 99) North Carolina (No. 111) - 29% total, 25% offensive snaps (No. 109), 32% defensive snaps (No. 104)

According to the article, Virginia Tech is "the only team in the country to rank inside the top 10 nationally in both offense and defense, returning 62% of its overall snaps." The article remarked that it was surprising given that James Franklin serves as the new head coach, though continuity was aided by the return of Brent Pry in a defensive coordinator role.

Virginia Tech begins its 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, when it hosts VMI at Lane Stadium. The Hokies and Keydets have not faced off against one another since the 1984 season.