Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Softball's Media Day

On Friday, Virginia Tech Softball coach Pete D'amour spoke with the media alongside players Jordan Lynch, Emma Mazzarone, and Annika Rohs. The Hokies' first regular-season matchup is less than a week away now, on Thursday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here are three big takeaways from the media day.

No. 1: The Hokies have depth across the board.

Over Tech’s nearly three-month regular season, D’Amour will have the flexibility to deploy a serviceable lineup each contest, drawing from three incoming transfers, seven freshmen, and 15 returners.

"We have a lot of options, pitching and a lot of good ones," D'Amour said. "All of our pitchers look different from each other, and that's exciting to me."

Tech’s pitchers can make opposing lineups uncomfortable with constant changes in arm slots and pitch mixes. If a team shows a tendency to handle one pitch type better than others, D’Amour has the flexibility to counter the offensive challenges that arise, possessing six quality pitchers.

"This summer, I read [something on the topic of] why do we label pitchers?" D'Amour explained. "Why do we label ace? Why do we label them starter or reliever? They're all pitchers and their job is to get outs."

Deatching this label in the bullpen can open up a world for pitching scenarios, especially with starters being able to re-enter contests if a pitching change had been made prior. Each inning can pose a different scenario that needs to be conquered in the circle, and D'Amour will have a nice array of arms to slot into the circle.

"I have six pitchers on our staff," D'Amour said. "You look at [Mazzarone], you look at Sophie [Kleiman], you look at two freshmen, you look at Bree Carrico, who's the most improved player on our team. So, there's a lot of innings to be thrown around."

As junior Emma Mazzarone could lead the charge in the circle, she has the firepower to kickstart the Hokies batting lineup as well.

"There's experience, and to see some of those swings we have from our returning players; everybody got better," D'Amour said.

No. 2: The winning drive is still in full gear.

As Tech looks for its seventh straight NCAA tournament appearance, and now four years removed from the 2022 super regional run, the motivation for the Hokies, specifically the players, is still there.

"Go to the World Series," was Mazzarone's quick response when asked about her goals for the 2026 campaign.

The Hokies were right on the cusp of advancing to the Super Regionals (softball equivalent of Sweet 16) last season when they lost to Alabama in regional action, so the adjustments aren't major to return to the same level, if not further, this season.

"I really don't think we have one thing to work on and get better at," said infielder Jordan Lynch. "I think if we go in this year, we all have one common goal. We're gonna go to the World Series. We're gonna win the World Series. So, just keep working at that. I don't think we need to focus on, hone in on one thing to change. Because that just puts pressure on us."

Tech will play stellar competition early on, traveling to three tournaments hosted by SEC schools (South Carolina, Georgia and Auburn), where it will play six total games against the conference.

"Early season games, we get a lot of SEC matchups," Rohs said. "So, playing the best early in the season, we can play the best competition and learn from those games, so we can make improvements for ACC games."

No. 3: The cogs never stop turning.

Last season, the senior trio of Emma Lemley, Cori McMillan and Bri Peck was stellar for D'Amour and the Hokies; consequently, a point of emphasis has been put on replacing their production. But for D'Amour, it's no different than developing the next player in line to become the next household name for Hokies softball.

"Let me remember when you asked me about that with Keely [Rochard] and Emma Ritter, the train keeps rolling," D'Amour said. "Who's next? Let's see if we can do it again. So, I'm encouraged by what I've seen this year. It's somebody else's turn to swing the bat."

Lemley, McMillan and Peck were all in Blacksburg in the fall, giving guidance to the squad to help in 2026. Lemley is set to play in the AUSL for her second season, while McMillan has went overseas to Mexico and Peck is set to play for the Florida Vibe of the Pro Softball League (PSL).

"I think it was really good for the team," Mazzarone said. "Having Lem throw live at us a lot has been good. Seeing a pitcher from the AUSL, and hopefully won't face many girls that throw like Lem does."

