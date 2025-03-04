Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Up-to-date ESPN Bracketology as ACC Tournament Looms
With the ACC Tournament kicking off Wednesday, there are a number of question marks still around how many teams from the ACC will be featuring come the middle of March.
As it stands, the only "guaranteed" team to make the field of 64 is whoever wins the ACC. However, with the ACC posting five teams inside the latest ranking of the AP Top 25 and three more receiving votes to be nominated to the AP poll, it is clear the ACC will be well represented.
When looking at the latest ESPN projections, eight teams from the ACC are currently in the field, and as it stands, Virginia Tech is sitting in the "first four out" portion of the bracket.
The Hokies have had a "mixed bag" season. Tech finished league play under first-year head coach Megan Duffy with a sturdy 9-9 record. While Duffy's team finished 1-4 against ranked ACC teams, they have shown signs of light. Those signs include a 105-94 win over then-No. 13 Georgia Tech on the road.
If the Hokies can navigate a win against the Yellow Jackets, and possibly the second round of the tournament, an NC State team awaits them, likely ending their ACC championship hopes.
Near Guarantees
Current AP Top 25 ACC squads include Notre Dame at No. 6, NC State at No. 7, Duke at No. 11, North Carolina at No. 14, and Florida State wrapping up the list at No. 22.
As previously mentioned, three other ACC teams have tallied receiving votes. Those include Louisville (40), California (2), and Georgia Tech with a sole vote.
Potential for the Hokies
Of course, there is plenty of room for things to get shaken up. Virginia Tech can propel itself into the NCAA Tournament with a few key wins. However, an early loss could also drop Tech away from the conversation completely.
