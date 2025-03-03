All Hokies

2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Officially Set: Seedings, Matchups, and Game Times

The 2025 ACC women's basketball tournament begins Wednesday, March 5, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Phoebe Winters

Reigan Richardson
Reigan Richardson / Nat LeDonne
In this story:

The ACC women's basketball tournament will feature many talented squads vying for a potential march madness bid. After a handed victory over Louisville, Notre Dame earned the title of ACC regular season co-champions shared with the NC State Wolf Pack. Both teams have a conference record of 16-2, but Notre Dame has one more regular season win than NC State, earning them the number one seed in the ACC Tournament.

Last year's ACC Tournament champion the Fighting Irish are favored for a back-to-back championship and may have a legitimate chance at a national title. However, there are still many talented teams that could give Notre Dame a run for their money, especially the Wolf Pack.

The ACC women's basketball tournament is set after a slew of ACC matchups on Sunday, March 2, that completely reshaped the ACC standings.

In the battle for third-seed, Toby Fournier carries the Blue Devils to victory over Florida State with a career high 28 points. This was a huge win Duke, pushing them into third-seed slot and dropping the Seminoles to fifth.

The Blue Devils' standings shake-up also benefitted the UNC Tar Heels, who lost their ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers earlier on Sunday, but sit above the Seminoles as the fourth seed with only six overall losses this season compared to Florida State's seven. The Tar Heels will now receive a second-round bye and compete in the quarterfinals.

After a narrow 78-76 win over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday, March 2, Virginia Tech secured the ninth seed and a first round bye. After sitting on the bubble the past few weeks, the Hokies are hopeful a strong ACC Tournament performance can push them over the edge. They have a strong chance of beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are on a four-game losing skid. A Game 5 win would pit the Hokies against first-seeded Notre Dame. A well executed quarterfinal appearance could be what the Hokies need to earn a bid.

The first round consists of three games played on March, 5. Below is the full schedule for the ACC Tournament.

First Round

Team 1

Team 2

Tipoff

Game 1

No. 12 Boston College

No. 13 Syracuse

1 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 2

No. 10 Virgina

No. 15 Pittsburgh

3:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 3

No. 11 Stanford

No. 14 Clemson

6:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Second Round

Team 1

Team 2

Tipoff

Game 4

No. 5 North Carolina

Game 1 Winner

11 AM EST (ACC Network)

Game 5

No. 9 Georgia Tech

No. 8 Virginia Tech

1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 6

No. 7 California

Game 2 Winner

5 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 7

No. 6 Louisville

Game 3 Winner

7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Quarterfinals

Team1

Team 2

Tipoff

Game 8

No. 4 Florida State

Game 4 Winner

11 AM EST (ESPN2)

Game 9

No. 2 Notre Dame

Game 5 Winner

1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Game 10

No. 1 NC State

Game 6 Winner

5 PM EST (ESPN2)

Game 11

No. 3 Duke

Game 7 Winner

7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)

Semifinals

Team 1

Team 2

Tipoff

Game 12

Game 8 winner

Game 9 winner

12 PM EST (ESPN2)

Game 13

Game 10 winner

Game 11 winner

2:30 PM EST (ESPN2)

Related Links

Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies fall short against ECU Pirates

Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Where are the Hokies heading into the final week?

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies win vs Clemson

Published |Modified
Phoebe Winters
PHOEBE WINTERS

Prior to Virginia Tech On SI, covered Virginia Tech women's basketball, softball, lacrosse, and men's baseball with Virginia Tech Rivals and the NHL with Pro Sports Fans. Contributes to 3304's coverage of Virginia Tech sports through sideline reports packages and studio show reports, and the Virginia Tech Hockey Network's coverage of VT Ice Hockey. Also interns with Tech Sideline to cover VT football and basketball. Last summer was the voice for Bethesda Big Train, a summer collegiate wooden bat baseball league.

Home/Basketball