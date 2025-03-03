2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Officially Set: Seedings, Matchups, and Game Times
The ACC women's basketball tournament will feature many talented squads vying for a potential march madness bid. After a handed victory over Louisville, Notre Dame earned the title of ACC regular season co-champions shared with the NC State Wolf Pack. Both teams have a conference record of 16-2, but Notre Dame has one more regular season win than NC State, earning them the number one seed in the ACC Tournament.
Last year's ACC Tournament champion the Fighting Irish are favored for a back-to-back championship and may have a legitimate chance at a national title. However, there are still many talented teams that could give Notre Dame a run for their money, especially the Wolf Pack.
The ACC women's basketball tournament is set after a slew of ACC matchups on Sunday, March 2, that completely reshaped the ACC standings.
In the battle for third-seed, Toby Fournier carries the Blue Devils to victory over Florida State with a career high 28 points. This was a huge win Duke, pushing them into third-seed slot and dropping the Seminoles to fifth.
The Blue Devils' standings shake-up also benefitted the UNC Tar Heels, who lost their ACC matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers earlier on Sunday, but sit above the Seminoles as the fourth seed with only six overall losses this season compared to Florida State's seven. The Tar Heels will now receive a second-round bye and compete in the quarterfinals.
After a narrow 78-76 win over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday, March 2, Virginia Tech secured the ninth seed and a first round bye. After sitting on the bubble the past few weeks, the Hokies are hopeful a strong ACC Tournament performance can push them over the edge. They have a strong chance of beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are on a four-game losing skid. A Game 5 win would pit the Hokies against first-seeded Notre Dame. A well executed quarterfinal appearance could be what the Hokies need to earn a bid.
The first round consists of three games played on March, 5. Below is the full schedule for the ACC Tournament.
First Round
Team 1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 1
No. 12 Boston College
No. 13 Syracuse
1 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 2
No. 10 Virgina
No. 15 Pittsburgh
3:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 3
No. 11 Stanford
No. 14 Clemson
6:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Second Round
Team 1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 4
No. 5 North Carolina
Game 1 Winner
11 AM EST (ACC Network)
Game 5
No. 9 Georgia Tech
No. 8 Virginia Tech
1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 6
No. 7 California
Game 2 Winner
5 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 7
No. 6 Louisville
Game 3 Winner
7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Quarterfinals
Team1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 8
No. 4 Florida State
Game 4 Winner
11 AM EST (ESPN2)
Game 9
No. 2 Notre Dame
Game 5 Winner
1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 10
No. 1 NC State
Game 6 Winner
5 PM EST (ESPN2)
Game 11
No. 3 Duke
Game 7 Winner
7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Semifinals
Team 1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 12
Game 8 winner
Game 9 winner
12 PM EST (ESPN2)
Game 13
Game 10 winner
Game 11 winner
2:30 PM EST (ESPN2)
