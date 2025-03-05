Virginia Tech announces Friday night football matchup vs ACC opponent
With the 2025 football season edging closer, the dates for Virginia Tech’s schedule have recently been revealed.
The one game left undecided from the original schedule release was a matchup against new ACC foe California. On Wednesday afternoon, the matchup was finally announced.
The Hokies sit with a 24-20-1 record on Friday nights, with Tech splitting the last eight, including their 24-10 loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at the beginning of the year.
Their recent matchups include four against UVa, where the Hokies are 3-1 against their Commonwealth foes, with a 4-2 record in the ACC.
However, notable losses have occurred, with the most recent being Brent Pry’s first game as Hokies head coach, when his Tech squad lost 20-17 to Old Dominion.
The Hokies mounted a 4-4 conference record last season with wins against UVa, Boston College, Stanford and Georgia Tech. However, disappointing losses against Syracuse, Miami, Clemson and Duke prevented Tech from excelling.
For the Golden Bears, their debut ACC season ended with a 6-7 record, including a woeful 2-6 mark in conference play, with losses to Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, Syracuse and SMU.
Four of the Bears’ ACC losses came by one possession last season, with Tech posting its own struggles in close games, losing three of its conference games by one possession.
The two teams have met once before, in a shootout in 2003 that saw California earn a 52-49 win in the Insight Bowl. To put things in perspective, Cal’s quarterback that day was Aaron Rodgers, who finished with 394 yards and two touchdowns.
Both the Hokies and the Golden Bears will be looking for an improved 2025 season. While Virginia Tech will inevitably be handed the heavier expectations, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox will be looking to lead the team to its third consecutive bowl game.
Related Links