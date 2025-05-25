Virginia Tech Baseball: What Does the Departure of Ryan Fecteau from Virginia Tech's Coaching Staff Mean?
Early Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech baseball announced the following departures of its coaching staff with this statement below.
"The Virginia Tech baseball program has parted ways with Ryan Fecteau (associate head coach, pitching) and Kyle Sarazin (director of player development)."
That short excerpt reveals a lot about the recent shortcomings Virginia Tech baseball has had to deal with over a rocky past couple of years, which has seen the Southwest Virginia side finish 93-70 over the last three years.
Fecteau's title at Virginia Tech was named "Associate Head Coach, Pitching," leaning into the belief that Fecteau is the de facto pitching coach of a Virginia Tech squad that struggled to string together a great pitching season.
Fecteau, followed current head coach John Szefc from Maryland to the Hokies, when Szefc made the switch in 2018, and was even the first hire Szefc made when his switch to Virginia Tech was confirmed.
While Fecteau and Sefc have endured highs and lows during their tenure together, this year saw the Hokies miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, with Tech's previous NCAA Tournament stop, a Blacksburg Super Regional, which saw the Hokies fall to Oklahoma in 2022.
This season saw Virginia Tech potentially fall the most in terms of expectations, especially as Tech fell in just the second round of the ACC Tournament against the Clemson Tigers. The Hokies eventually posted the sixth-worst ERA in the ACC with a 5.23. Virginia Tech also saw the fourth-worst Batting Average Allowed in the league with a .267.
Of course, not all the blame deserves to be laid on Fecteau alone. Virginia Tech posed, the fourth-worst batting average in the conference (.268) and the third-lowest amount of hits in the conference (491).
While the future of Virginia Tech Baseball may look unclear, the goal to get Virginia Tech back to the top of ACC Baseball is a must.
