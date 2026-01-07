How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After a road loss against Wake Forest on Saturday, Virginia Tech is back at home and looking to bounce back against Stanford.

The Hokies are 2-1 all-time against the Cardinal and 0-1 in ACC games. The first meeting came in 1972 in Norfolk as part of the Old Dominion Classic, which Tech won 77-72. Last season’s meeting at Stanford was the first matchup as conference foes, which the Cardinal won 70-59. In that game, three current Hokies featured: Lawal, Schutt, and Johnson. They combined for 17 points.

A win would get the Hokies back into the win column after suffering an 81-78 loss at Wake Forest last Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Hokies had lost a one-score game in four such games. It would be the Hokies’ tenth at Cassell Coliseum this season. They are 9-0 on their home floor in 2025-26, where they own an average margin of victory of 18.2 points per game. It would be the team’s 13th of the season in just the 16th game. Last season, the Hokies finished with 13 total wins.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Jan. 7, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Can the Hokies bounce back?

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) passes the ball defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last week, Tech went 1-1, earning a thrilling triple-overtime victory over No. 21 UVA at Cassell and then falling at Wake Forest by three points. Ben Hammond became the second Hokie to record a 30-point game this season with his efforts against the Cavaliers. Freshman center Christian Gurdak recorded career-highs in points (17) and rebounds (19) against UVA as he recorded the first double-double of his career. For the week, Amani Hansberry averaged 18.0 points and 12.5 rebounds. His seven double-doubles this season rank third in the conference. Hansberry, who has three consecutive double-doubles overall, is the first Hokie player to record two in his first two ACC games.

Graduate student Jailen Bedford led the Hokies at Wake with 25 points, his second 20-point game of the season. He had not scored in double figures since Nov. 26 vs. Colorado State, a streak of eight games.

Not only was the game the first that Tech has lost by a single possession this season but it was also the first time in 2025-26 that the Hokies had owned a higher shooting percentage than their opponent and lost. Saturday’s game was also the first time that the Hokies had scored 70 or more points and lost.

Virginia Tech is the better team, but does that mean that they will win?

