Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokie Star Set to Return to the Hokies
Former VCU transfer Tobi Lawal recently announced his intentions to return to Virginia Tech after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft.
Lawal led the Hokies in both points per game (12.4) and rebounds (7.0). Lawal also showed prowess, averaging .7 blocks per game with also led Mike Young's squad.
Lawal will be joined by three transfers added to the Hokies through the portal.
PF: Amani Hansberry
Hansberry stands at a lengthy 6'8 and spent valuable minutes on the court last season for the Mountaineers. At WVU, Hansberry tallied about 24 minutes a game on 31 appearances, where he averaged nearly 10 points and about six and a half rebounds per game on almost a 43% mark from the field.
Hansberry marked double-digit scoring nights 13 times at West Virginia, with four double-doubles as well. The forward showed up in big games. In a three-game early-season stretch, against Gonzaga, Louisville, and Arizona, Hansberry totaled 51 points as a matter of fact in all but two of West Virginia's ranked games this season, did Hansberry not reach double-digit points.
Guard/Forward: Izaiah Pasha
Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Young.
Guard: Jalien Bedford
Bedford is a 6-4, 180lbs guard from Austin, TX. He began his collegiate career at Trinidad State. In his single season with the Trojans he started 27 of 30 games, and averaged 16.6 points per game. During his two seasons with the Trojans, Bedford helped lead the team to the Region 9 Championships, and earned first-team all-tournament honors. Now, he is going to try and help the Hokies get back on track and into the NCAA Tournament.
The Texas native transferred to Oral Roberts in 2023 and became a fixture in the Golden Eagles' starting lineup averaging 31 minutes per game, and ranking second on the team with an average of 14.6 points. Bedford scored in the double-figures 26 times throughout the season, including a season high of 26 points, including six three-pointers, in a contest against Texas Tech. However, Bedford's time as a Golden Eagle came to a close when Oral Roberts failed to surpass the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the Summit League Quarterfinals.
In the offseason, Bedford joined the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Although appearing in 31 games for the Rebels, Bedford made only six starts. The 6-4 guard averaged 10.3 points per game, shooting 39 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three. Bedford's stint with the Rebels ended similarly to his season with Oral Roberts, with UNLV falling in the Mountain West Quarterfinals to Utah State. Bedford was one of three players to play the full 40 minutes of the contest, putting up 13 points, including two three-pointers, all the while competing with a bandaged eye.