How to Watch and Listen to Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 21 Virginia

It's game day! Virginia Tech men's basketball kicks off its 2025-26 ACC slate with the first installment of the Commonwealth Clash today, taking on Virginia today at 2 p.m. ET. Here's all the information that you need on how to tune into the game today.

How to watch, listen to Virginia Tech vs. No. 21 Virginia:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Lane Stadium (Blacksburg, Va.)

TV: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Eric Rothman

Analyst: Chris Spatola

Mobile App: ESPN

Online: espn.com/watch

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey

Analyst: Mike Burnop

In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app

Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen

Some game day notes:

Virginia Tech enters today's contest with a 20-11 record against Virginia in Cassell Coliseum. For the first time in either program's history, the Hokies and Cavaliers will bookend each other's ACC slate, with the two teams' clash on March 7 in Charlottesville marking the regular season finale for both programs.

Tech enters the contest looking for its sixth straight win and its ninth straight at home. Thus far, the Hokies have not lost at home, despite weathering several charges, winning by eight over Bryant, 11 over George Mason and most recently, Elon by one in a thrilling one-point overtime victory.

In that contest, the Hokies were missing five key contributors to end off the extra period. Guard Neoklis Avdalas (illness), forward Tobi Lawal (ankle) and center Antonio Dorn (back) were absent from the contest; forward Amani Hansberry also fouled out, while guard Tyler Johnson exited midway through overtime with an apparent ankle injury.

Per the ACC availability report issued last night, Dorn and Lawal are designated as questionable for the contest, while Avdalas is not present on the report and is available. Johnson has been ruled out for the contest, likely due to the injury sustained against Elon.

Forward Amani Hansberry leads Virginia Tech in points with 16.3, while also contributing 8.4 rebounds per game. Virginia's point leader is Belgium forward Thijs De Ridder, who has averaged 16.1 points and six rebounds in 12 games for the Cavaliers this season. De Ridder has logged 20 points in four of his last five games and has done so on six occasions this season.

Tech is 11-2 on the season, while Virginia is 11-1. The Cavaliers' lone loss came to Bryant at the Greenbrier Tipoff.

Virginia Tech has split its season series with Virginia each of the last four years. Last year, the Hokies and Cavaliers split their home-and-home, with the road team claiming each contest. The Commonwealth Clash, a year-long event, currently leans in Virginia's favor, 5.5-0.5. Today's showdown represents half a point in the Clash's tally.

