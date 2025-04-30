Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Ranked Fourth on On3's ACC Transfer Portal Rankings
In a crucial offseason, the Hokies have been steadily working to improve the roster.
Head Coach Mike Young released a statement about the team's commitment to being more aggressive in the transfer portal. So far, the team has lost more talent than it has gained. Tobi Lawal's fate is still in the air as he assesses his market in the NBA for the upcoming draft.
They've retained some of their most productive talent in Jaden Schutt, Tyler Johnson, and Ben Hammond. Rodney Brown Jr., Patrick Wessler, Brandon Rechsteiner, and Jaydon Young have all found new homes. The Hokies await a decision from Ryan Jones Jr.
Even though the volume of players leaving outweighs who they're bringing in, Mike Young has managed to improve the value of the team with fewer players. Newly minted Hokies Amani Hansberry and Izaiah Pasha were four-star recruits in the portal. Both players can contribute early on, while having plenty of eligibility left to develop with the team.
The Hokies added to the group earlier this week, landing three-star UNLV transfer Jailen Bedford. The experienced wing will provide some much-needed offensive depth. Bedford is getting his shot at competing on a Power Four team. Their class now has some hefty talent, and one of the industry's leading brands has recognized it.
On3 has released its updated transfer portal rankings for the ACC. The Hokies rose to their highest position of the offseason, coming in as the fourth-best team.
Their website describes their grading index, saying, "On3's Team Transfer Portal Index utilizes the On3 Performance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its roster and not a comparison against other schools. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window."
ACC Transfer Portal Rank
Team
On3 Index Score
1
Florida State
15
2
Syracuse
14
3
SMU
13
4
Virginia Tech
11
5
Louisville
10
6
Duke
9
7
Georgia Tech
8
8
Wake Forest
6
9
Boston College
4
10
Miami (FL)
4
11
California
1
12
Stanford
1
13
North Carolina
-1
14
Pittsburgh
-5
15
Notre Dame
-7
16
NC State
-9
17
Clemson
-10
18
Virginia
-23
None of the ACC teams that qualified for the March Madness tournament this past month rank ahead of Virginia Tech. If this trend remains, this would be the highest-ranked offseason for the Hokies since On3 started their rankings in 2022.
The Hokies are still in active conversations with many prospects. Divine Ugochukwu from Miami and Southern Indiana's Jayland Randall have been confirmed to have the Hokies' interest. Combining this portal performance with the two four-star high school recruits in Christian Gurdak and Sin'Cere Jones, the Hokies have formed an intriguing squad.
So far, Mike Young has lived up to his promise. We've had aggression from him personally in the offseason, but the athletic department is just now relaying that. Their actively making investments into improving the team both short and long term.
Young's vision is unfolding right in front of our eyes. If this finishes as their best offseason of the NIL era like its projected to be, the sky is the limit for what the Hokies can do going forward.