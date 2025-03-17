Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies selected to WBIT
BLACKSBURG, Va. — In her first season as head coach, Megan Duffy has exceeded expectations. Virginia Tech finished 18-12 (9-9 ACC), outperforming its projected 12th-place finish in the ACC preseason poll by securing the eighth best record in conference play.
The Hokies were hit hard by transfers last season, with stars Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack following former head coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky.
Despite a depleted roster, Duffy’s squad had four players average more than 10 points per game while recording the fifth-best scoring offense in the ACC at 75.7 points per game. However, defense was a weakness, as the Hokies allowed 70.1 points per game, ranking 14th in the conference.
Virginia Tech struggled down the stretch, finishing the regular season 4-6, which put the team in a position where a deep ACC Tournament run was necessary to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
The Hokies’ tournament run ended in the second round with a 72-57 loss to Georgia Tech. Only two Virginia Tech players scored in double figures, as forward Rose Micheaux tallied 19 points and guard Matilda Ekh added 17. The Hokies shot just 38.1% from the field.
Following the ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech remained on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth, with projections fluctuating daily. Ultimately, Princeton secured a play-in game against Iowa State for the No. 11 seed in the South Bend region, eliminating any hopes for the Hokies.
However, Virginia Tech was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and will host North Carolina A&T on March 20 at Cassell Coliseum.
N.C. A&T, led by 14th-year head coach Tarrell Robinson, has made the NCAA Tournament three times under his tenure. Guard Jordan Dorsey leads the Aggies with 15.6 points per game and is one of three players averaging double figures.
The Aggies were the No. 1 seed in this year's Coastal Athletic Association tournament but suffered a 74-66 second-round loss to William & Mary, ending their NCAA Tournament hopes.
