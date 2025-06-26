Virginia Tech Featured Heavily In College Football 26 Road To Glory Trailer
Just a few minutes ago the College Football 26 on X released a pinned tweet previewing a road to glory deep dive trailer, and I think you will recognize the team featured in the trailer.
When last year's long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 came out in the middle of July, one thing was missing: Metallica's "Enter Sandman." The song has been known for 25 years to be the anthem of the Virginia Tech Hokies, as for each home game since 2000, those donning the maroon and orange have marched out to the song.
For Virginia Tech fans and football fans alike, last month brought good news, because thanks to confirmation by Virginia Tech Athletics, it is here.
In early May, Metallica took to Blacksburg, VA, to rock Lane Stadium in an ear-splitting performance.
So it was no surprise to see the Hokies get so much attention ahead of this year's release on July 10th. Yet one thing will be missing out for the Hokies next season, and that will be a top-25 ranking in the toughest places to play list.
When last years edition was released, the Hokies notched the 17th toughest place to play.
What caused the drop-off? I am not sure, the Hokies surely disappointed on the field posting a 6-7 record, but off the field, Tech still totaled big crowds, especially when the Hokies took on Clemson in early November, and the annual Commonwealth Clash when Tech dismantled UVa 37-17. If anything, the perseverance of Tech fans to continue to show up despite the team not reaching expectations should speak volumes on why the Hokies are still one of the toughest places to play.
Three ACC teams made it to this year's top-25 list, including Clemson, which ranked 6th with Memorial Stadium, and next ranked Florida State at 14th with Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The final ACC team to make the list is NC State, as Carter-Finley Stadium totaled No. 22 on the list.
Barring that one mishap, a majority of fans will be happy to see "Enter Sandman" take center stage across all consoles in early July.