Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Give Up Season High 19 Hits in Loss to Liberty
The Hokies entered Tuesday's game with a 10-1 midweek record, which dropped to 10-2 after the loss. Catcher David McCann, shortstop Clay Grady, and first baseman Anderson French each recorded multi-hit performances, with McCann delivering both a double and a solo home run. Virginia Tech’s biggest offensive struggle was converting scoring opportunities, stranding 11 runners, while Liberty had no trouble bringing theirs home.
Liberty’s bats were quiet through the first three innings, managing just two hits off freshman starter Chase Swift before breaking through in the fourth. Swift ran into trouble in the fourth inning, loading the bases without recording an out. Junior right-hander Mathieu Curtis relieved Swift but allowed all three inherited runners to score, along with another on a sacrifice bunt by center fielder Michael Robertson later in the inning, giving Liberty a 4-2 lead
In the fifth, Virginia Tech closed the gap to 4-3 with an RBI single from Sam Tackett, keeping the game within reach. But Liberty struck again in the sixth, pulling away for good as freshman designated hitter Landon Scilley delivered a bases-clearing, three-RBI double to extend the Flames’ lead to 7-3.
After shortstop Tanner Marsh drove in a run with an RBI single to extend Liberty’s lead to 8-3, the Flames capped the inning with two more runs from first baseman Michael Gibson, who had led off with a single. In his second plate appearance of the frame, he delivered a two-run base hit, pushing the Liberty's lead to 10-3.
Padding the lead in the late innings, Liberty secured a 13-4 victory. The Flames matched their season high with 19 hits, while Virginia Tech allowed its most hits in a game this season.
The Hokies (27-18, 11-13) look to bounce back on May 2 against Pittsburgh (20-21, 6-15) after dropping two straight and eight of their last 12 games.
