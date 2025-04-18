Virginia Tech Football: CBS Sports Top 150 players of 2025 leaves out Hokies
For Virginia Tech, the three full seasons under Brent Pry have seen their fair share of ups and downs. There have been highs, which included turning around a season that started 1-3 to an eventual 7-6 season in 2023 that saw the Hokies win their first bowl game since 2016. There have been lows such as when the Hokies were pipped as ACC dark horses and went on to finish last season with a sub-500 record, which took place just last season. However, one thing Virginia Tech football has been able to do consistently is provide a positive outlook for the future. Yet for next season, CBS Sports tends to disagree with that outlook, Tech football may share.
In CBS Sports' College Football Top 150 Players of 2025: The definitive spring rankings list, Virginia Tech does not hold a single spot, which honestly, probably sounds fair. The Hokies are going through a major facelift. Tech has lost 28 players through both cycles of the portal thus far, and will likely continue to lose other names as the spring cycle wraps up.
As for other changes in the program, the Hokies have a new strength and conditioning coach in Jarrett Ferguson, a new offensive line coach in Matt Moore, changes in who manages what position group, for example Brent Davis is now tight ends coach, Shawn Quinn as outside linebackers coach, and Xavier Adibi as inside linebacker coach. All while bringing in new offensive and defensive coordinators in Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes.
Possible Contenders?
The obvious pick would be quarterback Kyron Drones, despite Drones suffering from a poor 2024-25 campaign that was plagued by injuries, Drones is still a fan favorite of Hokie faithful and is still believed to be able to guide Virginia Tech in the right direction.
I also would have liked to have seen a shout for transfer Ben Bell. Bell, who plays edge, has a history of making plays at his previous stop at Texas State. At Texas State, Bell was nominated for the Bednarik Award watchlist, the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist, and the Lombardi Award watchlist before playing just four games and redshirting last season.
