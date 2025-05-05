Latest 2025 Bowl Projections Have Virginia Tech Facing Off With Big 12 Contender
Recruiting powerhouse 247Sports reporter Brad Crawford recently dropped his college football bowl projections, and Virginia Tech was included.
A total of nine ACC teams were projected in Crawford's non-College Football Playoff, including Louisville, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Syracuse, NC State, Georgia Tech, UNC, and Duke.
Virginia Tech was placed in the First Responder Bowl to take on Big 12 side Baylor. Likely, Virginia Tech is expected to marginally improve on last season's 6-7 record. Next season, the Hokies are set to take on two SEC sides in Vanderbilt and South Carolina in the first two weeks, before two very winnable games with ODU and Wofford slip into the week three and four slots. Then comes the beginning of an aggressive ACC schedule, which sees the maroon and orange take on NC State, Wake Forest, and a stubborn Georgia Tech, before taking on Cal. Then, for the final weeks of the season, the Hokies take on Louisville, Florida State, and Miami, before their annual Commonwealth Clash against the University of Virginia, which takes place in Charlottesville this Fall.
While Crawford did not state his projected Virginia Tech record, from looking at this, on the positive side, the Hokies can optimistically expect three wins from their first four games. NC State has proved to be an inconsistent side for the Hokies to rely on, as each side has taken two of the previous four matchups. Wake Forest is going to be undergoing a rebuild since coach Dave Clawson left the program. Georgia Tech, on its day, can beat any ACC team; the biggest question will be whether or not it is their day. The Yellow Jackets took Georgia to eight overtimes. Georgia Tech even took down Miami after a 9-0 start for the Hurricanes. At the same time, when the Hokies took on Georgia Tech last season, Head Coach Brent Key's team scored a season-low six points. Cal should be a win for the Hokies, and after that, it is entirely possible the Hokies go on a three-game slide before taking on UVa.
In Crawford's CFP slate, both Clemson and Miami made the playoff, however, neither is expected to make it to the playoff semifinals.
Virginia Tech has restructured following their 6-7 last season. The Hokies have lost 30 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators in Tyler Bowen and Chris Marve. Yet, the Hokies have responded well with 26 new players and coordinators in Philip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes headed onboard.
Related Links: