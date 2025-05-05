Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Virginia Tech Tumbles After Being Swept vs Pittsburgh
It was not a good weekend for Virginia Tech Baseball.
The Hokies came into the weekend fighting for a postseason bid, but getting swept by Pittsburgh is not going to help their case. The Hokies have played a tough schedule, but this loss now has their RPI falling below 50 and officially putting their postseason aspirations in doubt. Virginia Tech has non-conference matchups against Liberty and Mercer this week and no ACC matchups. Time is running short for the Hokies to put it together and play up to their talent level.
Florida State remains on top after taking the series vs Clemson and the Seminoles look like the team to beat in the ACC still. NC State got knocked from their top spot after losing their series against Miami, who remains the hottest teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes are now 5th, right behind Georgia Tech and after a bad start to the season, Miami is still in the hunt for the No. 1 spot in the ACC.
Duke won a non-conference series against Radford, Louisville lost a series to Notre Dame, Virginia did not play over the weekend (along with North Carolina), Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina, and Stanford got a series win vs Boston College.
Miami was the clear winner of the weekend, with Florida State right behind them.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are some big series across the conference. NC State faces North Carolina, Louisville travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, Miami faces Virginia, and Duke faces Clemson. All of these series could have a potential impact on the ACC race, which is coming into the home stretch.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)
1. Florida State (14-7, 33-10)
2. NC State (15-9, 30-15)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 33-14)
5. Miami (14-9, 29-18)
6. Clemson (14-10, 37-12)
7. Duke (14-10, 32-15)
8. Louisville (13-11, 32-15)
9. Virginia (11-10, 26-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 32-16)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 26-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 27-21)
13. Pitt (9-15, 24-21)
14. Boston College (10-17, 23-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 24-20)
16. California (6-18, 18-27)
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Lands Big Transfer Portal Commitment From Productive FCS Wide Receiver