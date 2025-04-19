Virginia Tech Football: Michigan Transfer Jason Hewlett Set to Visit Blacksburg
The Hokies have scheduled a visit with linebacker Jason Hewlett.
Hewlett announced his transfer on his X account earlier this month. "After careful consideration and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility and explore new opportunities," Hewlett wrote.
The former four-star prospect has visits lined up with Boston College, West Virginia, and Cal alongside Virginia Tech.
In high school, Hewlett was a Swiss Army knife. He entered the 2023 class as an athlete with experience at safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even quarterback. His blend of speed and size has stuck out for a while. Wherever he was on the field for Chaney High School, he flew. His background as a track athlete makes him a pure-bred runner, enabling fluidity in and out of the box.
The instincts are the only thing he didn't put together on tape. He showed flashes but was more of a gunner on both sides of the ball. He took advantage of opportunities his team opened for him, something that isn't common on a day-to-day basis in college ball. He was a very raw defensive prospect. However, learning from championship talent is an ideal way to develop a prospect like Hewlett. That's why it was no shock when he committed to Michigan in 2023.
Hewlett primarily saw action on special teams and was a scout team player in Ann Arbor. After redshirting in 2023, he saw the field in nine games in 2024. His only recorded tackles on defense came against the Wolverines' 50-6 blowout win against Northwestern. When starters Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann were retained, Hewlett found himself drowned in the depth chart headed into 2025 and decided to exit the program.
One team's depth is another team's treasure. The Hokies were in on Hewlett in high school. They have a chance to show the former Wolverine that he was meant to be a Hokie all along. Sam Siefkes and linebackers coach Xavier Adibi could mold Hewlett into a quality piece on defense upon arrival. However, the Hokies could look to move him to safety with the team's current makeup.
This is going to be a very fluid defensive unit in 2025. Few positions have a locked-in starter, and we saw a glimpse of Siefkes's different sets in the spring game. Caleb Woodson, Kaleb Spencer, and Jordan Bass will likely be seeing the most time at linebacker. The safety room, on the other hand, is wide open for Hewlett to take advantage of.
He has the ideal build for modern hybrid safety. His 6'2", 227 lb. frame makes him an intriguing strong safety prospect that could make an impact as soon as next year. While there's no rush for Hewlett, a landing spot with the best chance of getting on the field is expected to be a priority. The Hokies look like one of the best possible landing spots for him, no matter what position they pencil him in at.